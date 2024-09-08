Weekend link dump for September 8

“When Get-Out-The-Vote Efforts Look Like Phishing“.

“A cancer researcher is suing the National Institutes of Health and the National Library of Medicine over the PubMed medical research search engine, claiming it discriminates against women because it doesn’t retrieve results for all versions of an author’s name.”

“I never saw any men really talking about it. When you Google male factor infertility, there’s not a lot out there.”

“Medically accurate storylines about abortion can help educate and inform viewers “across all political leanings,” according to a new study from USC Annenberg’s Norman Lear Center and UC San Francisco’s Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health program.”

“Among corporate America’s most persistent shareholder activists are 80 nuns in a monastery outside Kansas City.” I strongly encourage you to read this story.

“In Donald Trump’s mind, he is the frame of reference that everything else enters.”

“A few notes on this cutesypoo bilge“.

“It’s been another summer of love in tennis.”

“Not a single former Republican president (George W. Bush), former vice president (Mike Pence, Dick Cheney, Dan Quayle), or presidential nominee (Mitt Romney) has endorsed Trump. Two of the four living Republican ex-House Speakers, Paul Ryan and John Boehner, have moved on from Trump. (He’s still got Gingrich and Kevin McCarthy.)”

RIP, James Darren, actor and singer who starred in the Gidget movies and played lounge singer Vic Fontaine in seven episodes of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

“But in the end, Harris’ love of cooking helps her campaign because all of the interviews and videos show how much she enjoys it. The biggest contrast her campaign has made with Trump is joy. Like her ability to laugh and talk to little kids, Harris’ love of cooking and eating well marks her as a normal person who enjoys life.”

RIP, Wayne Graham, legendary college baseball coach who led Rice University to seven College World Series and the national championship in 2003. He also won five NJCAA championships with San Jacinto College before he came to Rice.

“Would you trust AI to scan your genitals for STIs?”

“A strong, shrewd amicus brief was filed yesterday in the appeal of Judge Cannon’s dismissal of US v Trump (MaL) for the AG’s alleged improper appt of Jack Smith. It urges reassignment to a new judge if the court reverses. I’ll encapsulate.”

“Several prominent right-wing media figures and influencers are under fire following the Justice Department’s recently unsealed indictment of an alleged Russia-sponsored scheme to influence public opinion.” See here for more.

“This isn’t a surprising analysis by any means, but it is surprising to see it coming from A.G. Sulzberger. (As many joked on social media, he apparently had to run it in the Post because acknowledging the clear threat posed by Trump goes against the house rules at his own paper.)”

RIP, Sergio Mendes, Grammy-winning Brazilian pianist, songwriter, and arranger who worked with the likes of Cannonball Adderley and Herb Alpert.

