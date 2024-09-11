Party Like A Rock Star 2024

This is a guest post from my friend Bill Kelly, who knows a thing or two about Planned Parenthood and having fun.

Folks, this is Joe Biden (kinda). I need you to prep your costume and join us Saturday, September 14th for Party Like A Rock Star. Now I don’t know who the hell Brat is, but Kamala says we are going to have an unforgettable night of celebration, rallying, and gearing up for the 2024 elections. Come dressed as your favorite rock star and know there will be a prize for best costume so don’t disappoint. While Kamala is more Beyonce, folks know I’m a car guy – so give me Fat Pat’s “Tops Drop” any day of the week, bub.

As the elections approach – it’s the most important election of our lifetime – I’m not kidding, folks. The stakes are higher than ever. We need leaders who will protect our rights, which is why we are proud to support Sean Teare, our nominee for Harris County District Attorney. He will end the malarkey coming out of that office.

And listen: we didn’t build this city on yacht rock, no matter what Donald Trump says. Hell, that guy can’t even play a song without getting sued. No, Kamala and I agree we built this city on rock & roll, with a hell of a lot of H-town viciousness. I give me my word as a Biden this will be a fun party.

Folks, here are the details.

Date: Saturday, September 14

Time: 7PM-10PM

Location: Houston – Rockefeller’s

We need your support to help us mobilize new voters and continue the critical work of defending Texans’ rights over their bodies and futures. In this Administration, we trust women.

Look (whispers into the microphone) Trump killed Roe v Wade, then he brags about it. They underestimate women voters. But guess what?

(going full Biden yell) Women are ready to defeat Trump, Cruz, and the whole lot of this November! (insert Biden fist pump here).

There is nothing – nothing – we can’t do as Americans if we do it together. We can shape a better future for Harris County and beyond. So stand up, make some noise, be bold, and ensure that your voice is heard. Let’s party with a purpose and show the world that we’re ready to rock the vote in 2024!

Link for tickets: Planned Parenthood Texas Votes PAC — Donate via ActBlue

