Possibly the last time I will write about Kim Ogg

Congrats on the new gig.

Former Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has been hired in a new position within the county. On Sunday, it was confirmed that Ogg had been hired as a senior policy advisor for Harris County Pct. 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey’s office. “Commissioner Ramsey is looking forward to the wealth of knowledge she’ll bring to Precinct 3,” a spokesperson tells KPRC 2.

Cool, whatever. Jobs like that tend to be out of the public eye, but you never know. What I do know is that I’d been hearing a lot of speculation that after Ogg’s heel-turn endorsement of Ted Cruz, she was somehow in line for a major appointment under Trump. As in, US Attorney for Houston, or a federal bench, that sort of thing. I suppose those things are possible – one never knows what kind of backroom deals are struck when such unexpected alliances are formed – but my reaction has always been to guffaw when I hear it. I imagine the list of people who have been Republicans for more than five minutes and who might reasonably expect to be higher on the favors list than Kim Ogg is quite lengthy. I can’t imagine they’d appreciate being sprung over by an opportunistic johnny-come-lately.

Not my problem, to be sure, and if I’m mistaken and the whining is as I’d expect, I’ll certainly enjoy it. But there are still some traditional rules of politics that apply, and this is one place where they likely will. Go ahead and prove me wrong. The Chron, which notes that Ogg will be taking a bit of a pay cut for this new gig, has more.

