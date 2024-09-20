SUV that crashed into the Energy Transfer pipeline valve recovered

Human remains were found inside, sadly.

Deer Park city officials confirmed human remains were found in the vehicle involved in the pipeline fire near Deer Park and La Porte after it was towed away Thursday morning following the four-day-long incident that led to the evacuation of nearby homes.

Authorities said the situation has now developed into a criminal investigation, and that no further information will be released until a motive is determined and the investigation concludes.

Deer Park OEM spokesperson Kaitlyn Bluejacket said the Deer Park Police Department and Harris County Medical Examiner are preparing to begin the next steps of the investigation into how the emergency transpired at the Energy Transfer property off Spencer Highway.

[…]

Deer Park OEM officials said in a Thursday statement that Energy Transfer is working with third-party contractors to contain the fire through the installation of appropriate infrastructure. The company said the fire has had no effect on air quality, but it will continue to monitor air quality levels.

Deer Park officials lifted the evacuation order for areas surrounding the fire Wednesday at 6 p.m. Spencer Highway between Luella Avenue and East/Canada Boulevard remains closed. The Walmart on Spencer Highway reopened at 10 a.m. Thursday. Air monitoring will continue at nearby schools, including Heritage Elementary and College Park Elementary as of Thursday morning.

Lauren Brogdon, an attorney who leads Haynes Boone’s crisis management practice group, said it might be a while before answers and resolutions are finalized.

“These things often take several years, because of the investigations that need to happen and because of the exchange of documents and interviews of witnesses,” Brogdon said.