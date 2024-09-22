Taral Patel and KP George

What a mess.

Investigators believe Fort Bend County judge KP George coordinated with his former chief of staff, Taral Patel, in posting from fake social media accounts in 2022 to influence the outcome of an election, a new search warrant alleges.

Patel was indicted earlier this month for the creation of several fake Facebook profiles. Investigators believe he used these fake accounts to send himself racist and hateful messages to influence the outcome of the November election.

Patel is currently on the ballot for the County’s Precinct 3 commissioner’s race which covers Sugar Land.

A spokesperson for George could not be immediately reached for comments about these new allegations. As of Friday, no records indicate that George has been charged.

The warrant signed by district judge J. Christian Becerra on Tuesday calls for collecting any “cellular communication device” belonging to George. Investigators believe that on two occasions in September 2022, George did “solicit, encourage, direct, aid or attempt to aid” Patel to misrepresent his identity in campaign communications.

Through an analysis of George’s campaign Facebook account from May to October 2022, investigators found three collages citing a barrage of racist attacks he was getting online. Investigators were able to match some of the comments to the infamous ‘Antonio Scalywag’ account they believe belongs to Patel.

Reviewing phone records, investigators found texts from Patel seeking George’s permission to post collages of the alleged online attacks.

“Let me know if you approve, I’ll share this post.” one text read.

The texts also insinuate that George was aware that Patel was using fake accounts.

In June of 2022, Patel texted George: “They are just blowing up our social media. I will use fake accounts to counter them.”

George texted back “thank you…” according to the search warrant.

These posts from the Scalywag account came just weeks before George was up for re-election against republican Trevor Nehls. George won the election with 51% of the votes.

George, the first person of color to be County Judge in Fort Bend, was first elected in 2018.

2022 wasn’t the first time George raised awareness about an alleged barrage of hurtful and racist attacks he received on Facebook. In 2020, when Patel was his chief of staff, George posted another similar collage of racist and xenophobic comments directed at his Indian heritage. Patel’s involvement, if any, in these posts is unclear.

Patel is accused of creating at least six fake online personas that use the likeness of individuals without their consent. Investigators believe Patel impersonated District Judge Surrendran Pattel and a Fort Bend County resident.