KP George indicted on charges of misrepresenting his identity

It’s a misdemeanor, but still. As a general rule, you don’t want “indicted” to be the verb in a sentence where your name is the subject.
Fort Bend County Judge Kyle Prasad (KP) George was indicted Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of misrepresenting his identity during the 2022 elections, when George faced a challenge from Republican Trever Nehls.
George is accused of using a fake Facebook account called Antonio Scalywag to harm Nehls’ campaign and sway the election his way. Investigators earlier this month accused George’s former chief of staff and Precinct 3 commissioner candidate, Taral Patel, of creating the account and three others. Investigators say Patel used the Antonio Scalwag account to make it seem as if he was on the receiving end of racist and xenophobic messages.
Patel, who faces four felony charges of online impersonation in addition to four misdemeanor charges in connection with his alleged online activity, has so far ignored calls to end his campaign for commissioner. His name will remain on the November ballot as the deadline to withdraw has passed.
The indictment against Fort Bend County’s chief executive comes after the Texas Rangers earlier this month seized George’s cell phones after determining that he had, on at least two occasions, directed or helped Patel misrepresent Patel’s identity.
[…]
In a statement issued late on Thursday, George said he was disappointed in the charges and he has no intention of stepping down from his chief executive post.
“My office and staff will continue working tirelessly on behalf of our residents, ensuring that the County’s business moves forward without interruption,” George said. “I look forward to clearing my name and continuing the important work entrusted to me by the voters.”
George was booked into the Fort Bend County Jail on Thursday and released the same day on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond, which doesn’t require posting bail. As part of his release conditions, George was required to forfeit his passport. A court date has not been set in the case.
See here for the background. I’m going to outsource this one to Campos.
I don’t know what to make of this. I have been doing politics and campaigns longer than anyone in these parts. Being a Latino, for decades I have been out in the forefront taking on the racists, bigots and ignorant folks. We never pulled an Antonio Scalywag stunt like the one alleged in Fort Bend County. So sad. I hope it ends up being an honest mistake and not some act of political stupidity. Very bush league. Stay tuned.
“Honest mistake” does seem like the best possible outcome at this point. I don’t know what will happen from here, but Judge George needs to do some heavy thinking about his political future. The Chron has more.
There’s enough actual hate out there without having to make false claims. George is entitled to his day in court, but since he’s not a GOPer, I don’t think he recovers from this.
I agree. That is one of biggest differences between the political parties. Republicans usually don’t hold their leaders accountable for unethical or criminal behavior, while Democrats sometimes do. For that reason and many more, that makes us the good guys. Still, if we stress integrity, transparency, fairness, etc., we have to be willing to live up to those words even when it’s one of our own. Otherwise, those words really don’t mean anything.
How is this a crime? This law appears to be a facial 1st amendment violation and even if it is purported to pertain to preventing fraud it will be hard to square with the Roberts courts expansive interpretation of the 1st and disdain for the public welfare.
This smells like using the Texas Rangers for political retribution.
It is Ft Bend County; his running and winning again is certainly possible. I do recall a state representative who keeps winning, and he is a convicted criminal.
I can’t split any legal hairs here, but this (if true) fails my ethical smell test, as does the “ethics rules? We don’t need no stinkin’ ethics rules!!” Roberts Court. So much bribery is technically legal these days that you have to be pretty stupid or lazy not to take advantage of the available loopholes. Which might be NYC Mayor Addams’ fatal mistake.