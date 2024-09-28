KP George indicted on charges of misrepresenting his identity

It’s a misdemeanor, but still. As a general rule, you don’t want “indicted” to be the verb in a sentence where your name is the subject.

Fort Bend County Judge Kyle Prasad (KP) George was indicted Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of misrepresenting his identity during the 2022 elections, when George faced a challenge from Republican Trever Nehls.

George is accused of using a fake Facebook account called Antonio Scalywag to harm Nehls’ campaign and sway the election his way. Investigators earlier this month accused George’s former chief of staff and Precinct 3 commissioner candidate, Taral Patel, of creating the account and three others. Investigators say Patel used the Antonio Scalwag account to make it seem as if he was on the receiving end of racist and xenophobic messages.

Patel, who faces four felony charges of online impersonation in addition to four misdemeanor charges in connection with his alleged online activity, has so far ignored calls to end his campaign for commissioner. His name will remain on the November ballot as the deadline to withdraw has passed.

The indictment against Fort Bend County’s chief executive comes after the Texas Rangers earlier this month seized George’s cell phones after determining that he had, on at least two occasions, directed or helped Patel misrepresent Patel’s identity.

[…]

In a statement issued late on Thursday, George said he was disappointed in the charges and he has no intention of stepping down from his chief executive post.

“My office and staff will continue working tirelessly on behalf of our residents, ensuring that the County’s business moves forward without interruption,” George said. “I look forward to clearing my name and continuing the important work entrusted to me by the voters.”

George was booked into the Fort Bend County Jail on Thursday and released the same day on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond, which doesn’t require posting bail. As part of his release conditions, George was required to forfeit his passport. A court date has not been set in the case.