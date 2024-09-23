Fertitta to bid on a WNBA expansion franchise

Rooting for him to succeed.

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta on Thursday confirmed his intention to bid on an WNBA expansion franchise, a step toward returning the league to Houston at a time the WNBA is setting ratings and attendance records.

Competition for a 16th WNBA franchise is expected to be robust, with Austin, Philadelphia, Nashville, Miami and Denver also expected to have groups vying to be awarded an expansion franchise. Houston and Clutch City Sports and Entertainment, however, could have an advantage with clear ownership along with fully staffed organization in place and control of an arena, Toyota Center.

“I have been in active conversations with the league about the opportunity to bring a WNBA expansion team back to Houston,” Fertitta said in a statement on Thursday. “There is such great excitement surrounding the WNBA and women’s sports, and with Houston’s passionate and dedicated fan base it makes us an ideal fit.”

Fertitta has also expressed interest in landing an NHL expansion franchise. Renovations underway at Toyota Center have included plans to make sure the arena remains hockey ready. NHL owners are expected to review expansion options in upcoming meetings.

“Tilman’s always looking for incremental programming for Toyota Center to deliver to the City of Houston, and the timing of the WNBA season with our robust concert and NBA basketball (schedule) fits very nicely into the arena calendar,” Rockets president of basketball operations Gretchen Sheirr said. “Separately, obviously a huge boom in the WNBA and women’s sports … it’s exciting to explore the opportunity to bring a WNBA franchise back to Houston.”

[…]

The WNBA on Wednesday announced that Portland was awarded an expansion franchise, to begin play in 2026, along with the previously announced expansion to Toronto.

The return to Portland marks the first time the WNBA will return to a city it had left. Though the Portland Fire did not have the success of the Comets, Portland has been a strong market for professional women’s sports. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert indicated on Wednesday the league would be open to considering other cities it had left.