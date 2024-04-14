Fertitta still interested in an NHL team

Also possibly a WNBA team.

For the second time in more than a month, Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has stated his interest in bringing an NHL team to Houston.

Fertitta, in an interview Wednesday on CNBC’s “Power Lunch,” was asked about his pursuit of a hockey team as well as a WNBA franchise for Toyota Center.

“We would like to work to get an NHL team in Houston — I’m working on it,” Fertitta said.

Fertitta was asked about the WNBA, which has not had a team in Houston since the Comets’ run from 1997 to 2008, in relation to the surge of interest in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, whose championship game on ABC for the first time drew a bigger TV audience than the men’s final that aired on TBS.

“I would consider, definitely, I think it’s a great topic with women’s sports to talk about a WNBA team in Houston also,” Fertitta said.