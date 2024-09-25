Appeals court rejects Paxton in State Fair gun case

Good.

A Texas court of appeals has denied the request by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to block a gun ban by the State Fair of Texas. The fair will go forward this weekend with the gun ban in place.

The request was denied by the 15th Court of Appeals in Dallas County on Tuesday afternoon. This came after Dallas County District Court Judge Emily Tobolowsky’s ruling Thursday allowing the State Fair of Texas to proceed with its policy.

“The State Fair of Texas applauds today’s unanimous ruling by the Fifteenth Court of Appeals,” the State Fair of Texas said in a statement. “The State Fair believes our new weapons policy is within the law and we look forward to welcoming fairgoers on Opening Day of the 2024 State Fair.”

In a post on X following the ruling, Paxton said he would be challenging the decision immediately in the Texas Supreme Court.

“The City of Dallas and the State Fair of Texas cannot nullify state law by banning firearms,” Paxton wrote.