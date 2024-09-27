Get ready for a lot more Allred and Cruz ads on TV

Keep the remote nearby so you can hit “mute” as needed.

U.S. Senate Democrats are sending millions to Texas in a new round of investments to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee announced Thursday. The DSCC will include Texas in a “multimillion dollar” push to fund television ads on behalf of U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, who is challenging Cruz. The investment will also target Sen. Rick Scott in Florida, the party’s other major flip target. “Senate Democrats are expanding the map and going on offense,” DSCC Chair Sen. Gary Peters said in a statement. “All cycle long the DSCC has been preparing to take advantage of Sens. Cruz and Scott’s damaged standings in their states – and now our efforts in Texas and Florida are accelerating.” The DSCC named Texas and Florida as its top flip targets earlier this cycle, including Texas in a $79 million ad reservation and funding staff in the state. But the group has so far put protecting its vulnerable incumbents at the top of its to-do list. Democrats need to defend several difficult seats this year in Republican or swing states to maintain their majority. The investment is a critical sign of the national party’s support for a state whose Democrats have long languished on their own. The DSCC’s inclusion of Texas in its earlier ad reservations and staffing showed potential in Allred’s chances. A later-cycle investment like Thursday’s confirms the party remains committed and is taking Texas seriously — a shift from past cycles. Texas’ Senate race is also likely to be one of the most expensive in the state’s history. Cruz predicted up to $100 million to $150 million being spent on the race. The DSCC’s investment could also signal to other groups to put their money in the state. The Senate Majority PAC, the party’s primary super PAC for Senate race, has yet to announce any investments in Texas, though it could still send money as Election Day approaches.

– If I were in charge of these things, I’d have put some of this money in at the beginning of the race, to help with voter registration and build volunteer networks and design and execute ground strategies, that sort of thing. I’m sure spending a bunch of money on TV ads in the last few weeks of the campaign will have some effect – I’m not a campaign professional, I can’t tell you what the return on investment of either this strategy or the one I proposed is, but I don’t think it’s the most efficient or effective means available.

– One might also suggest that the Kamala Harris campaign get in on this act, if only to boost her chances of having a Senate with a Dem majority next year. Allred as we know has often run ahead of Harris in the Texas polls, with Cruz running behind Trump, so it’s reasonable to think that improving Harris’ performance would also benefit Allred. We got another poll with that dynamic this week; you have to read the poll’s executive summary to see the Presidential numbers. I continue to find all of this polling data a little weird and unexpected, and I won’t be surprised if in the end Harris outruns Allred and Cruz outruns Trump, but this is the data we have right now.

– For what it’s worth, some national publications had been calling on Dems to do exactly this, invest in the Texas and Florida Senate races. I wouldn’t say they made this happen, but they did have good timing.

– I don’t know how much and what kind of TV you watch, but most of the Ted Cruz ads I see are during football games (both college and NFL), while Colin Allred has been a regular presence during The Bachelorette and The Golden Bachelorette. Make of that what you will. Also, Ted Cruz ads during live sports are the worst, which is why I advise keeping the remote nearby. I can usually hit “pause” by the time the “I’m Ted Cruz and I approve this message” disclaimer is read. I take a breath, being glad to have avoided that crap, wait 30 seconds or a minute while reminding myself that all decent people loathe Ted Cruz, hit the “skip to the end” button, and get back to business.

