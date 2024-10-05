Dispatches from Dallas, October 5 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth, we have a grab bag. There’s election news; Texas stock exchange news, including the return of Governor Goodhair; Tarrant County tax and jail news; news about exonerated convicts in Texas and Dallas County; schools news; an update on the nuns in Arlington; some Fort Worth history; a zooborn complete with Instagram reel; and more.

This week’s post was brought to you by the music of David Byrne’s Women’s Month music playlist. He posts a new playlist at the beginning of every month to his mailing list. I don’t like everything he puts on his playlists, but I always feel like I learned something from listening to them, and I always find something I like. He posts Spotify links, Apple Music links, and puts it on his own website as well. Check it out!

There’s no single story dominating the news this week, so let’s jump right in:

Related Posts: