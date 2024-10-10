Latest lawsuit against Deshaun Watson gets settled

The latest sexual assault lawsuit against former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been settled less than a month after being filed.
Houston attorney Tony Buzbee on Monday night confirmed the settlement to Pro Football Talk and the Associated Press
“We have now resolved our client’s claim with Deshaun Watson,” Buzbee told the NBC-affiliated website. “The settlement is confidential.”
The lawsuit was the latest claim of assault made against the Cleveland Browns quarterback, who played in Houston from 2017 to 2021. He had previously settled dozens of lawsuits filed by other women who said he assaulted them while he played from the Texans.
At least two other lawsuits against Watson are still pending. One of those lawsuits, filed in 2022, is scheduled for a hearing later this month, according to Harris County District Court records.
See here for the previous update. One of the two remaining active lawsuits is a Buzbee lawsuit, but not the one that has the hearing this month. I hope this client feels like she got something resembling justice out of this. The Athletic has more.