Another sexual assault lawsuit filed against Deshaun Watson

Former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, now more than two years removed from his time with the team, has been sued by another woman claiming he sexually assaulted her during a date.
The lawsuit was filed Monday in Harris County District Court by a woman identified only as Jane Doe. She is represented by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who represented dozens of other women who sued Watson over alleged assaults between 2017 and 2021.
[…]
The woman is seeking damages of more than $1 million, for physical and mental pain and suffering and emotional distress, among other things.
Watson was previously sued by more than two dozen women, who made similar allegations he assaulted and harassed them. He has denied the allegations and has not been charged with any crimes. Harris County district court records list 26 other lawsuits against Watson. All but two of the previously filed lawsuits had been settled or withdrawn, according to court records.
Buzbee has said that he intends to bring the lawsuit brought by one of his other clients, Lauren Baxley, to trial. The other active lawsuit, filed in October 2022 by a woman named Ikea Roberts, could be scheduled for a trial following a hearing in October, according to court records.
See here and here for the last updates that I had. It seems like perhaps there have been a couple more settlements since then, but nothing for which I saw any news. This lawsuit stems from an alleged incident in October 2020, similar to all of the others. I’ll keep an eye out for further updates. Also, Watson denies this latest allegation, as he has done with the others. For what that’s worth.