Dispatches from Dallas, October 11 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth: church scandals and a lot of them; election news; schools news; financial mismanagement details from Fair Park; mismanagement costs the city of Dallas a cricket tournament; a local newspaper pivots away from print; Indy Car racing coming to Arlington in 2026; a local museum opens a second campus; and more.

This week’s post was brought to you by the music of Duran Duran, because the Guardian had an article about their 20 greatest songs ranked, which is wrong because it omits their best song.

I’ve been meaning to write a post about the frankly bizarre string of pastoral malfeasance that’s been emerging in Metroplex churches this summer, but the New York Times beat me to it. These are not just tiny churches, but megachurches with national profiles like Gateway, which is one of the biggest churches in the Metroplex with more than 100,000 members. Most of the pastors on the WFAA list mentioned in the NYT article committed sexual improprieties and in a few cases, like Gateway, outright crimes, but as mentioned in the Dallas Observer’s follow-up on the NYT piece, one of the more recent cases involves domestic violence. The DMN’s article on the trend last month described the resignations and removals as the result of “moral failures”.

Gateway Church has been the center of these scandals: it came out that the founding pastor, Robert Morris, had improper relations with a “young lady” in the 1980s. Then it turned out that the so-called young lady was twelve when the improper relations started and he was already in the ministry. The latest from the DMN on the case is from the parents of Gateway founder Robert Morris’ victim, who deny that, as he claimed, they supported his return to the ministry.

Gateway’s Houston branch, which is run by Morris’ daughter and son-in-law, renamed itself Newlands Church; Morris’ son, who had been expected to follow his father as leader of Gateway next year when his father was supposed to retire, is starting his own church after he resigned from Gateway’s leadership team. Meanwhile, the mother church is dealing with not just Morris’ crime and the fallout, including a number of leadership resignations, but other suits like one alleging that the youth ministry ignored the grooming and assault of a teen member and another alleging the misuse of tithe money dedicated to missionary work. It’s not a new observation, but one you’ll find repeated several times in these links, but nondenominational megachurches have no safeguards at all, just the honesty or lack thereof in the leaders. It’s absolute power, and you know what they say about absolute power.

And in case you’ve forgotten another big problem about these megachurches and their unlimited power, here’s the pastor of Lake Pointe Church in Rowlett and Forney reminding us that they also dabble in politics, usually against Democrats. The article notes that the church has 20,000 members and the pastor has 340,000 Instagram followers, many of whom will have heard the pastor’s questionably-legal borderline-political commentary.

In other news:

Related Posts: