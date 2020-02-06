Texas blog roundup for the week of Feburary 3

The Texas Progressive Alliance admits that it has done everything to bring you this week’s roundup, but doesn’t see anything wrong with it.

Off the Kuff analyzes the latest poll of Texas, which is also the first poll we’ve gotten for the state in 2020.

SocraticGadfly, having seen the Chomskyites beg Howie Hawkins to run a “safe states” strategy if he’s the Green Party nominee loudly applauded Hawkins for, essentially, telling them to STFU.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Mustafa Tameez says the road to the majority in the Texas House goes through the middle of the electorate.

Robert Rivard notes that SBOE member Ken Mercer (who represents a district Hillary Clinton carried in 2016) is big ol’ peddler of wingnut dishonesty.

Therese Odell wraps up the week in impeachment.

Nonsequiteuse thanks the Houston GLBT Political Caucus for listening to members who asked them to hold lawmakers who have been credibly accused of sexual harassment to account.

Houston Justice Coalition shows how they’re registering voters who are currently in county jail.

Justin Miller analyzes what happened in the HD28 special election runoff.

