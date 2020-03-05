Texas blog roundup for the week of March 2

The Texas Progressive Alliance hopes everyone exercised their right to vote in the primaries as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff analyzed the three primary polls we got last week.

SocraticGadfly read Edward Snowden’s “Permanent Record” and was left with lots more questions (about Snowden, not the government) than he had before.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Brooke Lewis celebrates Black History Month as a history of endurance.

The TSTA Blog dismisses private school vouchers as a “conservative moral value”.

The Texas Signal finds another new candidate for Worst Republican.

Sanford Nowlin begs to differ.

Better Texas Blog urges people who may be affected by the anti-immigrant “public charge rule” to stay enrolled in public assistance programs.

The Dallas Observer notes the settlement in the case of a teacher who was fired for being gay.

