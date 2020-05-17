Primary precinct analysis: Where a man can still win

As previously discussed, female candidates in Democratic judicial primaries kicked a whole lot of ass this year. The four statewide races that featured one female candidates against one male candidate were shockingly not close – Amy Clark Meachum and Tina Clinton both topped 80%, while Kathy Cheng and Gisela Triana were both over 70%.

I’ve said before that blowout elections usually don’t yield anything interesting to see when you take a closer look at them. When a candidate wins by a dominant margin, that dominance tends to be ubiquitous. Still, I wondered, given that Texas is such a mix of counties – large, medium, small; urban, suburban, rural; Anglo and Hispanic; Republican and Democratic – that I wondered if that might still be true in these judicial primaries.

So, I picked the closest of the four race, Gisela Triana versus Peter Kelly, which was a 73-27 win by Triana, and looked at the county by county canvass. Behold, here is every county in Texas in which Peter Kelly won or tied:

County Kelly Triana ========================== Borden 4 2 Briscoe 16 15 Burleson 340 292 Carson 59 56 Coke 33 28 Collingsworth 25 17 Fisher 79 20 Glasscock 7 5 Hall 33 30 Hansford 11 8 Hardeman 53 41 Hartley 32 29 Haskell 83 59 Hudspeth 143 143 Jack 72 70 Jasper 551 494 Kent 21 12 King 2 0 Lavaca 257 213 Limestone 340 308 Loving 4 1 Madison 132 111 Morris 345 274 Motley 5 5 Newton 160 134 Oldham 18 18 Red River 208 191 Roberts 5 4 Rusk 861 776 San Augustine 219 172 Shelby 187 182 Stonewall 35 19 Wilbarger 130 129

So there you have it. Congratulations to Fisher County, in what I would call the southern end of the panhandle, for being the most pro-dude part of the state, and to Rusk County in East Texas for being the largest pro-dude county. There were two counties in which each candidate got at least a thousand votes that were fairly close:

County Kelly Triana ========================== Gregg 2,028 2,159 Harrison 1,182 1,484

I did not check the other races, on the assumption that there would be fewer such examples in those less-close contests. I don’t think that this kind of “analysis”, if one can call it that, tells us anything useful, but I do think there’s value in examining the silly side of politics now and then. I’ve also had this sitting in my drafts since mid-March and felt like it was finally time to publish it. I hope you enjoyed this little exercise in said silliness.

