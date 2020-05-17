Primary precinct analysis: Where a man can still win

As previously discussed, female candidates in Democratic judicial primaries kicked a whole lot of ass this year. The four statewide races that featured one female candidates against one male candidate were shockingly not close – Amy Clark Meachum and Tina Clinton both topped 80%, while Kathy Cheng and Gisela Triana were both over 70%.
I’ve said before that blowout elections usually don’t yield anything interesting to see when you take a closer look at them. When a candidate wins by a dominant margin, that dominance tends to be ubiquitous. Still, I wondered, given that Texas is such a mix of counties – large, medium, small; urban, suburban, rural; Anglo and Hispanic; Republican and Democratic – that I wondered if that might still be true in these judicial primaries.
So, I picked the closest of the four race, Gisela Triana versus Peter Kelly, which was a 73-27 win by Triana, and looked at the county by county canvass. Behold, here is every county in Texas in which Peter Kelly won or tied:
County Kelly Triana
==========================
Borden 4 2
Briscoe 16 15
Burleson 340 292
Carson 59 56
Coke 33 28
Collingsworth 25 17
Fisher 79 20
Glasscock 7 5
Hall 33 30
Hansford 11 8
Hardeman 53 41
Hartley 32 29
Haskell 83 59
Hudspeth 143 143
Jack 72 70
Jasper 551 494
Kent 21 12
King 2 0
Lavaca 257 213
Limestone 340 308
Loving 4 1
Madison 132 111
Morris 345 274
Motley 5 5
Newton 160 134
Oldham 18 18
Red River 208 191
Roberts 5 4
Rusk 861 776
San Augustine 219 172
Shelby 187 182
Stonewall 35 19
Wilbarger 130 129
So there you have it. Congratulations to Fisher County, in what I would call the southern end of the panhandle, for being the most pro-dude part of the state, and to Rusk County in East Texas for being the largest pro-dude county. There were two counties in which each candidate got at least a thousand votes that were fairly close:
County Kelly Triana
==========================
Gregg 2,028 2,159
Harrison 1,182 1,484
I did not check the other races, on the assumption that there would be fewer such examples in those less-close contests. I don’t think that this kind of “analysis”, if one can call it that, tells us anything useful, but I do think there’s value in examining the silly side of politics now and then. I’ve also had this sitting in my drafts since mid-March and felt like it was finally time to publish it. I hope you enjoyed this little exercise in said silliness.