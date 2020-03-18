We already have the power to do more voting by mail

KUT points to a path forward that could get a lot more people voting by mail in Texas.
Texas has one of the most restrictive vote-by-mail laws in the country, but it is open to some of the state’s most vulnerable populations.
Grace Chimene, the president of the League of Women Voters of Texas, says she hopes the state and counties encourage eligible voters to mail in their ballots.
In Texas, people over 65 can apply for mail-in ballots, so the state’s older population can obtain a ballot ahead of elections.
People with underlying health issues can also apply. Whether those people qualify, however, largely depends on the county election officials who administer elections in the state.
Chimene said it’s possible many people with some health issues could qualify as disabled, which is one of the categories of people allowed to vote by mail here, but those qualifications could be clearer.
“I would like the secretary of state’s office to really explain who qualifies, who can vote absentee,” Chimene said. “I think it’s not super clear.”
Travis County Clerk Dana Debouvoir said that a disability can be a “fungible” thing that changes often throughout a person’s life. She says this could be a category that would allow people who should stay away from large groups because of COVID-19 concerns to vote at home.
“Here at the elections office we are not doctors,” Debouvoir said. “So if you say on one of those forms that you have a disability, we are going to believe you. I am not going to reject an application for ballot by mail on the basis that I think or don’t think someone has a disability. That’s not going to work right now.”
Chimene said she thinks state officials should make it clear if “sick” or disabled could apply to many of these voters who have underlying health issues, like a chronic disease or immunodeficiency.
“What qualifies as sick should be something that we are encouraging the secretary of state to expand on,” Chimene said.
As the story notes, not a lot of people 65 and older, who are eligible to vote by mail no questions asked, take advantage of it now. Travis County Clerk Dana Debouvoir puts the figure at 10-15% there, and I’d bet it’s similar in Harris County. We could already have a lot more people voting by mail right now if they wanted to. The HCDP has a program where it sends a vote by mail application to all of its known-to-be-Democratic voters and then calls them to remind them to send it in (I’ve participated in that), and you can see the effect it has had in recent elections. Thanks to the high level of turnout in this year’s primary we have a lot more Dems identified, and we could get a lot more mail ballot applications sent out. It’s up to the voters themselves to take it from there.
I should note, since I pointed this out before, that having more people vote by mail will also mitigate the effect of not having a straight ticket voting option, in that it will not add to the lines at voting locations. That’s another pretty big consideration after this year’s primary, too. What I’m saying here is: If you’re a Dem and you’re 65 or will be by this November, please consider getting a mail ballot. Pester your eligible friends about it, too. Yes, I know, I love going to the polling places, and I’d greatly miss it if I didn’t do that. And Lord knows, we should very much be on the other end of the coronavirus curve by then – if not, we’re in much deeper trouble than we’re in now – but still. This is a thing you can do that would help on more than one level. Give it some thought.
Even more so, if you’re a person with health issues, especially if you’re in any way immuno-compromised, you can request a mail ballot as well. Your County Clerk ought to oblige. Again, we’ll very likely be mostly out of the pandemic woods by November, but again, why not take advantage anyway? It’ll be good for you, and good for the wait times at polling places. What’s not to like?
Now having said all that, there are potential drawbacks to expanding vote by mail, and we need to take them seriously. One, as Josh Levin, the election protection fellow at the Texas Civil Rights Project notes, vote by mail applications can be rejected due to signature mismatches, and elections officials aren’t good at notifying applicants when this happens. That was noted in the earlier story about the possibility of an all-mail primary runoff election. You’ll need to be persistent and pester your county clerk if you don’t get your mail ballot in a timely fashion. Two, if you do go this route, please don’t then show up at a polling place and vote again in person. Every cycle some people get confused about this, and it is a thing you can be prosecuted for. Three, if the GOP suspects that Democratic voters are trying to game the system somehow by getting mail ballots to people who are not 65 but are claiming a health exception, they will surely take some kind of legal action to stop it. It’s hard to say how big a deal that could be, but we really don’t need further attacks on the legitimacy of our elections.
Finally, Campos raises a good point:
On the mail ballots for everyone thing, we need to be careful on this. I am all for going to a vote by mail system in the future. Last week, I watched a CNN piece on how the state of Washington handles their vote by mail system. It is pretty elaborate with a lot of special equipment and a physical layout to handle the volume. I don’t think the folks who conduct our elections in Texas have the infrastructure in place to handle 16 million mail ballots. I just don’t think we jump into this system under emergency circumstances. Convince me otherwise. We saw what happened a couple of weeks ago today.
Yeah, I agree with that. I think we can encourage people who are already eligible to vote by mail to consider doing so if they haven’t already – there’s a clear benefit to that and the system should have no trouble handling it. Anything bigger than that will require planning and coordination, and we’re not there yet. We don’t want to risk having a worse outcome because we weren’t able to deliver on our promises.
On balance, there’s no reason why folks who are clearly eligible to get a mail ballot not to do so, and many reasons why they should. The first order of business is to make sure they know that they can, and then follow up from there. We can do that this year. It’s already in our power. Daily Kos and TPM have more.
Once we can get more medical equipment and hospital rooms online, we can probably go back to living our lives the way we were. The reason for keeping us isolated is to keep the spread of the virus from spreading too quickly where doctors will have to decide who lives and who dies.
Do we have a reserve of doctors and nurses, probably (but not sure) they just have to be called back into service for their country. If we don’t then we should have properly trained health professionals, such as nurse practitioners that could do much of what doctors are doing to free them up.
Having stated the above health care professionals are on the front line as more likely to contract the virus. My granddaughter is an EMT in Montgomery County, three people where she works have tested positive for the virus.
We should plan for the worse let us hope for the best for our country and the world.
I looked at this yesterday to see if there was anything “fungible” at the eligibility requirements. I similarly noted that the criteria for “disability” may be flexible. A person is also eligible if s/he is in jail too.
I still have concerns that even if the 10-15% who use vote by mail jumps to say 50-60%, that there will be capacity issues. If that is the case, then there will almost certainly be delays, which isn’t the end of the world. But, I would be concerned about missing counts like we had in Dallas a few weeks ago.
Vote by mail upon request, given the current situation, doesn’t seem that outlandish, and yes, maybe it should be open to whoever wants to do it, that way, no one has to ‘prove’ their disability or reason. I’m guessing HIPPA has something to say about not having to reveal a double lung transplant to the voter registrar in order to get a mail in ballot, for example.
But let’s be honest about the voter fraud that would potentially lead to. Say you’re a student living with college roommates. You order mail in ballots for all your roommates, then send them in for them. Or maybe you have people who are taking care of others….elderly, infirm, mentally challenged….how easy would it be for them to just order on up a mail in ballot for those people they are taking care of and just send it on in? Group home caretaker or nursing home staffer? Shit, order up ballots for everyone in memory care and go to town.
Additionally, I’d like to know the semantics about how the request is made? Can I, for example, call and say I’m xxxx, a family member, friend, or neighbor of someone I know doesn’t vote, order up a ballot to be sent to them, then either talk them in to giving to me to fill out, or, say, “Hey, did you get your ballot (they have no idea why they got it), I’ll help you fill it out, ’cause I know you don’t really follow politics.”
TL;DR: I’m not necessarily opposed to more widespread vote by mail, but we need to recognize the potential for abuse there.