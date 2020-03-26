Texas blog roundup for the week of March 23

The Texas Progressive Alliance remains grateful for nonstop Internet access as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff looked at expanded vote by mail possibilities, which became the subject of a lawsuit filed by the TDP later in the week.

SocraticGadfly said we all needs to act under a new normal while out and about, with blunt suggestions like get in, HANG UP YOUR FUCKING SMARTPHONE and stop dawdling, buy and get out, while out shopping, until we’re seemingly past the worst.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Space City Weather shares their thoughts on coronavirus, social distancing, and flattening the curve.

The Bloggess tells her social distancing story.

Kam Franklin tells the origin story for The Suffers.

Alex Birnal highlights how coronavirus demonstrates the need for paid sick leave.

Lisa Gray interviews vaccine expert Dr. Peter Hotez about the state of coronavirus.

Juanita finds that Las Vegas is at the forefront of social distancing innovation, as they are with so many other things.

