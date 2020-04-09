Texas blog roundup for the week of April 6

The Texas Progressive Alliance remains committed to flattening the curve as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff looks at the potential for expanded vote by mail in November.

SocraticGadfly looks at a major casualty of the coronavirus in Texas, possibly fatal — Texas icon Half Price Books — and wonders if it can survive as even a shell while reminiscing about many years of shopping there.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Juanita has a question for Jared Kushner.

The Texas Signal looks at the coronavirus charts for the state.

The TSTA Blog prefers to trust experts over blowhards.

The Rivard Report notes a surge in sales of baby chicks as egg prices have risen.

Better Texas Blog highlights the role of policy in fighting hunger during a crisis.

The Bloggess wants you to remember you are not alone.

