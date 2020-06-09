Commissioners Court to address police reform

On the agenda for today.

Ten police and criminal justice reform items appear on Tuesday’s agenda; seven by Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis, two by County Judge Lina Hidalgo and one by Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia. They would:

Examine whether to create an independent county civilian oversight board, with the ability to subpoena documents and witnesses, to investigate claims against police, including use-of-force complaints

Order the creation of a universal use-of-force policy for all county law enforcement agencies, to include de-escalation techniques and alternatives to violence

Determine how to engage the community in budget evaluations for all the county's criminal justice departments;

Create a public website with monthly use-of-force reports, including video footage, submitted by the Harris County Sheriff's Office and constables' offices

Determine the feasibility of creating a new emergency responder program to handle some responsibilities that currently fall to police, such as mental health and substance abuse crises

Study whether to create a new county agency to run "violence interruption programs" to end cycles of violence in communities

tudy whether to create a new county agency to run “violence interruption programs” to end cycles of violence in communities Determine how to expand alternative, non-punitive intervention techniques to address issues including poverty, homelessness and substance abuse

Study the effect on poor arrestees of cash bail, criminal fines, fees and penalties

Order a bi-annual report on current racial disparities in the justice system with recommendations on how to eliminate them

rder a bi-annual report on current racial disparities in the justice system with recommendations on how to eliminate them Make improvements to the indigent defense system

Ellis, who has cited criminal justice laws as among his proudest achievements during his 26-year career in the Texas Senate, said in an email to constituents on Thursday that reforming law enforcement must extend beyond addressing police brutality.

“We must re-imagine what justice means, and open our eyes to the ways that the justice system intersects with racism, classism, and other societal inequities, and chart a new path predicated on community well-being,” Ellis wrote.