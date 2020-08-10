July 2020 campaign finance reports: State races, part 4

So yeah, after my previous entry I went and talked myself into checking on the finance reports from the 10 non-Houston-area seats that Dems flipped in 2018, plus four others of interest. It’s a sickness, I admit it, but here we are. Part One of my look at the July reports for state races (statewide, State Senate, and SBOE) is here, Part 2 (the Houston-area State Rep districts) is here, and Part 3 (the other seats Dems are challenging) is here.

Ryan Guillen, HD31

Marian Knowlton, HD31

Abel Herrero, HD34

James Hernandez, HD34

Erin Zwiener, HD45

Carrie Isaac, HD45

Vikki Goodwin, HD47

Jennifer Fleck, HD47

Jennifer Fleck SPAC, HD47

James Talarico, HD52

Lucio Valdez, HD52

Michelle Beckley, HD65

Kronda Thimesch, HD65

Eddie Morales, HD74

Ruben Falcon, HD74

Ana-Maria Ramos, HD102

Linda Koop, HD102

Terry Meza, HD105

Gerson Hernandez, HD105

Victoria Neave, HD107

Samuel Smith, HD107

Rhetta Bowers, HD113

Will Douglas, HD113

John Turner, HD114

Luisa Del Rosal, HD114

Julie Johnson, HD115

Karyn Brownlee, HD115

John Bucy, HD136

Mike Guevara, HD136

Dist Candidate Raised Spent Loan On Hand ============================================================== HD31 Guillen 41,395 22,139 0 439,602 HD31 Knowlton 11,329 7,239 0 10,678 HD34 Herrero 41,245 32,142 0 252,892 HD34 Hernandez 42,546 10,857 0 29,863 HD45 Zwiener 131,664 101,551 0 101,387 HD45 Isaac 98,202 83,016 0 24,129 HD47 Goodwin 137,230 63,990 19,000 170,429 HD47 Fleck 19,064 32,948 19,188 4,342 HD52 Talarico 148,975 70,941 0 130,711 HD52 Valdez 13,671 6,398 0 6,901 HD65 Beckley 64,004 44,016 0 48,569 HD65 Thimesch 88,416 63,987 10,000 63,885 HD74 Morales 15,950 13,593 215,000 13,000 HD74 Falcon 1,600 2,419 5,000 0 HD102 Ramos 72,737 36,654 310 51,422 HD102 Koop 88,745 77,489 0 48,630 HD105 Meza 42,266 11,670 0 78,310 HD105 Hernandez 9,794 9,549 8,500 9,789 HD107 Neave 64,849 22,869 0 61,931 HD107 Smith 9,107 4,693 2,400 7,044 HD113 Bowers 96,329 59,424 0 68,221 HD113 Douglas 240,579 71,091 0 266,347 HD114 Turner 157,316 145,704 7,000 425,567 HD114 Del Rosal 120,708 151,281 10,000 255,201 HD115 Johnson 108,452 72,228 0 236,842 HD115 Brownlee 13,970 6,597 11,000 28,698 HD136 Bucy 79,511 45,209 46,375 103,770 HD136 Guevara 13,500 11,275 0 2,588

HD74 is an open seat. HDs 31 and 34 are the two purplest seats held by Dems from a year before 2018, with HD74 being the third-purplest. All three are on the Texas Elects watch list. HD107 was flipped by Rep. Neave in 2016, and she withstood a drunk driving arrest to win re-election easily in 2018. All of the other seats were flipped by Dems in 2018.

Reps. Erin Zwiener and Michelle Beckley had primary opponents, while everyone else had a free pass in March. Zwiener had a more expensive primary than Beckley, but she raised more and has more on hand, so no worries there. John Turner is the only other Dem to have spent a significant amount in the first six months of the year, and it was fairly normal stuff – staff, contract, and consulting salaries and fees, and monthly rental for an office were the bulk of it. An $18K charge for polling was the single biggest (and most interesting) expense.

Turner, son of former Congressman Jim Turner, is one of two Dem incumbents whose opponent raised at least $100K in this period. Turner’s opponent Luisa Del Rosal, who actually spent more than she raised over the past six months, has an impressive $255K on hand, in part because she’s been running and raising money since early 2019 – she has a July 2019 finance report, so she’s been fundraising for well over a year now, as long as Turner has been an incumbent. He maintains a significant cash advantage, but she’s got the resources to put up a fight.

Also impressive on the Republican side is Will Douglas in HD113, who raised double what Del Rosas did in the first six months of 2020, and now has a big cash advantage on first term Rep. Rhetta Bowers. Bowers’ $96K raised wasn’t bad, but she started out with a lot less on hand and is almost $200K behind Douglas. Rep. Michelle Beckley, who was outraised by challenger Kronda Thimesch and has less cash on hand, is the only other Dem incumbent in that position. Ana Ramos was slightly outraised by Linda Koop, the former incumbent in HD102, but she holds a modest cash on hand lead, thanks in part to Koop having to spend more (Koop had a primary opponent).

I should note that both Bowers, who won in 2018 by seven points, and Turner, who won by 11, are in districts that performed pretty strongly for Dems in 2018. Beckley had a closer win, but her district has been trending rapidly Democratic. They have challenges, but none of them are in a weak position to begin with.

Beyond that, Dem incumbents look to be in pretty solid shape. We should also acknowledge that there will be plenty of money spent by third party groups, and that everyone here is likely to raise a bunch more money in the interim. As I’ve said elsewhere, the 30 day reports will tell a better story. I’m mildly concerned about HDs 65 and 113, and I’m not going to rest easy until after November, but I see no red flags. That’s not a bad place to be.

