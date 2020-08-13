Texas blog roundup for the week of August 10

The Texas Progressive Alliance has been making the Jonathan Swan face for months as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff did an interview with Sherrie Matula of the Sisters United Alliance, a grassroots effort to turn out low-propensity Democratic female voters.

SocraticGadfly looks at Texas GOP coronavirus tea leaves and rumbllings and offers his initial wondering if Gov. Greg Abbott will be primaried in 2022, and if so, by whom?

DosCentavos says that if Dems want to run up the score with Latino votes, they must sell the Biden Latino plan, too, instead of just pointing fingers at Trump’s racism.

=====================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Keith Schneider warns that Texas and its developers always forget about drought during rainy times.

Space City Weather gives us a look ahead at hurricane season.

Dan Solomon introduces us to Curbside Larry, the library hero we need in these times.

James the History Teacher tells the story of the 1947 Texas City disaster.

Zeph Capo argues against reopening schools without a robust plan to keep everyone safe.

The Texas Politics Project has the Texas Presidential poll tracker you’ve been looking for.

Juanita asks for your help sending ballot by mail applications to Democrats over the age of 65 in small Texas counties where the county party can’t afford or isn’t organized enough to mail applications on their own.

Michael Li shares a few charts to illustrate why Texas is (finally) competitive this year.

