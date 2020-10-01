Texas blog roundup for the week of September 28

The Texas Progressive Alliance believes that any SCOTUS nomination made at this time by Donald Trump is illegitimate as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff stays on top of the voting litigation news, with updates about the wingnut assault on early voting, and the probably short-lived reinstatement of straight-ticket voting.

SocraticGadfly shakes his head at bipartisan foreign policy establishment doyens still too ready to guzzle Xi Jinping Thought Kool-Aid, in this case on climate change, along with notes about the Kabuki theater that is the UN General Assembly opening. (An upcoming post will look at certain non-skeptical leftists too willing to guzzle Xi Jinping Thought Kool-Aid on Uyghur camps.

Therese Odell eulogizes Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Corona Connor draws some interesting maps of CD10, one of the three Congressional districts from 2018 that Beto carried but the Republican incumbent won.

Busi Peters-Maughan implores us to respect and care for the Black matriarchs in our community.

Grits for Breakfast calls Greg Abbott’s pro-police “reforms” a distraction from his failures on COVID-19.

Erin Garcia de Jesus worries about the “twindemic” of COVID plus influenza.

Fernando Ramirez reports on Barack Obama’s latest round of endorsements, which includes MJ Hegar for Senate.

