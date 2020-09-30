CD10 poll: McCaul 45, Siegel 43

One more Congressional district polled.
A new internal poll from the Democratic nominee for Texas’ 10th Congressional District, Mike Siegel, showed the race against Rep. Michael McCaul within just two points.
The poll found a narrowing lead for McCaul, who defeated Siegel by four points in 2018. McCaul holds a 45-43 lead over Siegel with just over two weeks remaining before early voting begins, according to the poll.
The poll was conducted Sept. 21-24 by GBAO Strategies, a progressive polling firm in Washington. The results are based on live phone calls to 400 likely voters with a margin of error of 4.9%.
GBAO Strategies conducted a poll for the Siegel campaign in August which showed McCaul leading by seven points, according to a release. That poll was not made public by the campaign.
I’ve not been able to find any poll data for this, which is not unusual for an internal poll whose topline results were released. The Texas Signal reported that the poll also included a Presidential number, and it has Biden tied with Trump in the district, 47-47. Beto topped Ted Cruz by a tenth of a point in CD10 in 2018, so this is consistent with Trump having a small lead in the state. At this point I’ve seen at least one poll result from most of the targeted districts – I’d love to see one from CD02 but have not as yet – and they have tended to tell a consistent story about the state as a whole. The rest is up to us.
This is definitely consistent with other polls and generally good news. In not so good news, Minter was unsurprisingly shut out last night. I am not looking forward to more Luther commercials.
I think Crenshaw is safe, but McCaul needs to come meet his voters in the northwest Houston suburbs, an area which is fast changing, or he could be in for a shock.
Yeah I was hoping Minter would have done better in Collin/Denton/Grayson cause there aren’t many Democrats in the rest of the district.
I’m optimistic about TX-10, McCaul is taking the race more seriously than he did in 2018.