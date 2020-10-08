Texas blog roundup for the week of October 5

The Texas Progressive Alliance refuses to recognize illegitimate Justices as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff covers the two lawsuits filed (so far) over Greg Abbott’s order that limited counties to one mail ballot dropoff location.

SocraticGadfly has semiregularly, for several months, split off coronavirus news from other items in his version of the weekly Texas Progressives Roundup. Last week, he tackled COVID political tribalism coming from MULTIPLE sides and called ALL of it out.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Evan Mintz is amused by a local referendum that will require public approval and flood impact studies for the construction of… sidewalks.

Grits for Breakfast reminds us that meaningful police reform is a long haul.

Therese Odell responds to the suggestion that as someone who writes about reality TV, she has some responsibility for Donald Trump.

The Houston Press reports on local universities’ reactions to the latest Trump plan to limit international student visas.

The Texas Signal notes the Boratting of Sid Miller.

Scott Bedgood finds out how high school quarterbacks are dealing with the weirdest football season in recent memory.

