30 Day 2020 campaign finance reports: State races, part 2

Continuing to look at the 30-day campaign finance reports. A lot of candidates have been reporting big hauls, especially in the hot State Rep races. As before, I will split these into four parts. Part one, with statewide, SBOE, and State Senate, is here. Part two is State House races from the Houston area, which is this post. Part three will be State House races from elsewhere in the state, and part four will be for Democratic incumbents that may be targeted. I’m not going to be doing every race of course, just the ones of interest. January reports for Harris County State House races are here, and the July reports for these candidates are here.

Martin Shupp, HD03

Cecil Bell, HD03

Lorena McGill, HD15

Steve Toth, HD15

Jeff Antonelli, HD23

Mayes Middleton, HD23

Brian Rogers, HD24

Greg Bonnen, HD24

Patrick Henry, HD25

Cody Vasut, HD25

Sarah DeMerchant, HD26

Jacey Jetton, HD26

Eliz Markowitz, HD28

Gary Gates, HD28

Travis Boldt, HD29

Ed Thompson, HD29

Joe Cardenas, HD85

Phil Stephenson, HD85

Natali Hurtado, HD126

Sam Harless, HD126

Kayla Alix, HD129

Dennis Paul, HD129

Gina Calanni, HD132

Mike Schofield, HD132

Sandra Moore, HD133

Jim Murphy, HD133

Ann Johnson, HD134

Sarah Davis, HD134

Jon Rosenthal, HD135

Justin Ray, HD135

Akilah Bacy, HD138

Lacey Hull, HD138

Dist Candidate Raised Spent Loan On Hand ============================================================== HD03 Shupp 305 618 0 305 HD03 Bell 12,400 14,708 82,140 16,924 HD15 McGill 27,474 23,342 0 12,161 HD15 Toth 38,615 18,138 0 40,889 HD23 Antonelli 10,889 5,393 0 5,495 HD23 Middleton 318,855 85,129 500,000 317,001 HD24 Rogers 455 240 0 1,170 HD24 Bonnen 47,466 70,626 450,000 541,745 HD25 Henry 3,010 5,355 0 1,775 HD25 Vasut 37,245 23,251 1,600 1,865 HD26 DeMerchant 322,433 94,227 0 90,146 HD26 Jetton 295,526 26,240 25,000 91,922 HD28 Markowitz 108,038 55,813 0 68,241 HD28 Gates 374,629 371,476 1,736,100 67,328 HD29 Boldt 59,421 18,253 0 40,635 HD29 Thompson 106,896 148,176 0 344,974 HD85 Cardenas 14,731 7,872 5,027 2,830 HD85 Stephenson 12,375 22,403 29,791 24,691 HD126 Hurtado 311,139 107,738 0 210,474 HD126 Harless 449,290 53,893 20,000 290,216 HD129 Alix 43,480 7,991 0 35,568 HD129 Paul 72,400 45,052 156,000 45,875 HD132 Calanni 308,292 75,081 0 235,006 HD132 Schofield 252,100 65,647 0 98,339 HD133 Moore 10,976 11,207 0 9,593 HD133 Murphy 140,000 89,105 0 586,798 HD134 Johnson 481,430 292,265 0 314,593 HD134 Davis 597,463 93,842 0 299,564 HD135 Rosenthal 206,564 111,248 0 110,589 HD135 Ray 418,811 126,810 0 52,800 HD138 Bacy 630,565 99,967 0 353,811 HD138 Hull 277,421 45,612 0 84,768

First things first, I had the wrong Republican listed for HD26 last time. Just a goof on my part, which is now corrected.

Also, as a reminder, when there’s a big disparity between the money raised and spent, and the cash on hand, look for a significant amount of in kind donations. A lot of the contributions to Mike Schofield, Justin Ray (nearly $300K in his case), and Lacey Hull are expenditures on their behalf by PACs like Associated Republicans on Texas. Some of this spending is quite visible – I’ve seen many ads for Hull and Ray (mostly Hull) on cable, mostly during sporting events. Some of that is wasted since I don’t live anywhere near either of their districts, but I’m sure people in those district did see them.

The main action outside of Harris County is in HD26, where both Sarah DeMerchant and Jacey Jetton. Both of them also had large in kind totals – $107K for deMerchant, mostly from the HDCC, and $170K for Jetton, again mostly from the ART. Eliz Markowitz raised a decent amount, and I give Lorena McGill and A for effort in her deep red district. The one candidate I wish had done better is Travis Boldt. HD29 is not a must-have to win the House, but it’s in a part of Brazoria County that’s been trending blue, and I feel like it’s worth the investment. Maybe something will happen in the 8 day reporting period. On the Republican side, Phil Stephenson has it in cruise control, and so far his anti-Abbott apostasy hasn’t been particularly lucrative yet for Steve Toth.

Natali Hurtado has another strong report, putting her a the top of the class among Democratic challengers to incumbents. Sam Harless is taking that challenge seriously. None of the longer-shot candidates have raised enough to change perceptions.

Gina Calanni and Jon Rosenthal have done well, though Rosenthal was outgunned by the PAC money that boosted Justin Ray. Sarah Davis bounced back from her unimpressive July report but still trails Ann Johnson in cash on hand. Akilah Bacy ($212K in kind) had the big report of the period. I have seen one pro-Bacy ad so far – I mostly watch sports on live TV, so maybe she’s got some running on other channels, who knows – and at least one anti-Bacy attack ad to go along with the Lacey Hull ads. I’ve seen a few Rosenthal ads as well, not as many as the Ray ads, but not too far behind. I’ve not seen any ads for Johnson or Davis, though I’m closer to HD134 than either 135 or 138. Maybe better targeting, or they’re not doing TV, or just not advertising where I’m watching. Have you seen any ads for any of these races?

More races from around the state coming next. Let me know what you think.

Related Posts: