January 2020 campaign finance reports: State House, part 1

I’m going to take a two-part look at the finance reports in State House districts. Part One will be from Harris County, looking at both contested primaries and contested November races. Part Two will focus on races in the counties around Harris. Previous entries in this series include Harris County offices, and statewide races.

Undrai Fizer, HD126

Natali Hurtado, HD126

Sam Harless, HD126

Josh Markle, HD128

Mary Williams, HD128

Briscoe Cain, HD128

Robert Hoskins, HD128

Kayla Alix, HD129

Dennis Paul, HD129

Ryan Lee, HD129

Bryan Henry, HD130

Tom Oliverson (PAC), HD130

Alma Allen, HD131

Carey Lashley, HD131

Deondre Moore, HD131

Elvonte Patton, HD131

Gina Calanni, HD132

Angelica Garcia, HD132

Mike Schofield, HD132

Sandra Moore, HD133

Jim Murphy (PAC), HD133

Lanny Bose, HD134

Ann Johnson, HD134

Ruby Powers, HD134

Sarah Davis, HD134

Jon Rosenthal, HD135

Merrilee Beazley, HD135

Justin Ray, HD135

Akilah Bacy, HD138

Jenifer Pool, HD138

Josh Wallenstein, HD138

Josh Flynn, HD138

Lacey Hull, HD138

Claver Kamau-Imani, HD138

Jarvis Johnson, HD139

Angeanette Thibodeaux, HD139

Senfronia Thompson, HD141

Willie Franklyn, HD141

Harold Dutton, HD142

Richard Bonton, HD142

Jerry Davis, HD142

Natasha Ruiz, HD142

Shawn Thierry, HD146

Ashton Woods, HD146

Garnet Coleman, HD147

Colin Ross, HD147

Aurelia Wagner, HD147

Anna Eastman, HD148

Adrian P. Garcia, HD148

Cynthia Reyes-Revilla, HD148

Penny Shaw, HD148

Emily Wolf, HD148

Lui La Rotta, HD148

Michael Walsh, HD150

Valoree Swanson, HD150

Candidate Raised Spent Loan On Hand =================================================== Fizer 800 319 0 500 Hurtado 25,091 9,588 0 11,752 Harless 73,265 11,022 20,000 103,669 Markle 78,906 12,426 0 68,081 Williams Cain 125,891 39,462 0 133,616 Hoskins 4,575 26,033 0 3,804 Alix 2,141 1,343 0 898 Paul 85,621 38,444 156,000 116,486 Lee 10,720 4,779 0 5,879 Henry 3,385 2,901 0 3,385 Oliverson 56,555 62,895 60,000 101,693 Allen 11,100 13,251 0 32,798 Lashley Moore Patton 43,075 1,100 0 10,000 Calanni 82,002 24,571 0 70,770 Garcia 28,045 20,076 0 21,309 Schofield 27,400 24,152 0 152,549 Moore 2,000 2,539 0 1,502 Murphy 120,076 132,583 0 487,913 Bose 54,573 13,702 0 40,871 Johnson 58,287 31,075 0 148,054 Powers 43,015 40,852 0 18,299 Davis 89,750 76,040 0 230,958 Rosenthal 70,841 42,143 0 41,320 Beazley 0 465 0 0 Ray 52,666 24,644 0 47,082 Bacy 28,066 6,799 0 14,455 Pool Wallenstein 42,137 35,766 10,000 51,786 Flynn 12,080 20,761 0 9,166 Hull 50,068 4,551 0 45,516 Kamau-Imani 18,800 2,229 0 16,570 Johnson 8,775 3,619 2,500 26,946 Thibodeaux 7,000 2,069 0 4,931 Thompson 104,216 136,801 0 889,738 Franklyn 0 1,873 0 1,336 Dutton 26,876 16,676 0 79,263 Bonton Davis 139,565 9,787 0 129,928 Ruiz Thierry 13,710 11,825 0 13,446 Woods 1,485 1,263 0 1,690 Coleman 97,990 129,532 0 110,589 Ross Wagner Eastman 75,378 57,861 0 33,967 Garcia 12,100 2,500 0 4,000 Reyes-Revilla 3,547 0 8,000 3,547 Shaw 11,635 15,531 34,000 15,454 Wolf 0 0 200 235 La Rotta 11,280 10,602 0 4,095 Walsh 0 33 0 33 Swanson 10,201 27,643 34,040 34,657

You may also want to refer to this Trib story and this Reform Austin post about the finance reports in the top tier House races. I don’t have the bandwidth to look at all of them, so check them out for their reporting on it.

There are several contested Democratic primaries, including five challenges to incumbents in safe D districts. This was a popular pastime in the 2000s, during the Craddick era – Alma Allen beat Ron Wilson, Armando Walle beat Kevin Bailey, Borris Miles took three out of four against Al Edwards. The latter of those occurred in 2012, and while there have been primary opponents to incumbents over the past few cycles, none have come close to succeeding; Edward Pollard in HD137 and Demetria Smith in HD149, both of whom got about 35% in their races in 2016, came closest. The one this year that has the greatest potential to upset the status quo is in HD142, where longtime State Rep. Harold Dutton faces unrest over his role in passing the TEA takeover bill as well as the tumult in City Council District B. Still-current District B incumbent Jerry Davis, who transferred all of his city campaign funds into his State Rep campaign treasury, is the main threat to Dutton. I can’t wait to see how the endorsements play out – Davis has already gotten the nod from the Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation (TGCALF), AFL-CIO, the only challenger to an incumbent in Harris County to do so. Elvonte Patton, who was a candidate for HCDE in the 2018 primary, has a nice fundraising total, but most of that is in kind, and Alma Allen has vanquished previous challengers with 85% or more of the vote in the past.

On the Republican, there’s not much action outside of an attempt to install a grownup in HD128. As I understand it, Robert Hoskins has some establishment support in his effort to knock out Briscoe Cain, but as you can see not a lot of money. We both know which speaks louder.

The four most hotly contested seats, one of which is open, is where the bulk of the action is. All three contenders in HD134 raised similar sums, but Ann Johnson has a commanding lead in cash on hand thanks to a big first half of the year. Akilah Bacy and Josh Wallenstein both raised a few bucks in HD138, with Wallenstein doing a bit better, while Lacey Hull led the pack on the Republican side. I have to assume now that his spot on the ballot is assured, Josh Flynn will ramp it up. Freshman Reps Gina Calanni and Jon Rosenthal both outpaced the totals of their potential opponents. The HD132 GOP race will be interesting, as Angelica Garcia has Greg Abbott’s endorsement but former Rep. Mike Schofield still has cash left over from his 2018 loss. To some extent, none of these totals matter that much because there will be a ton of PAC money on both sides in all of the competitive districts. Still, a candidate or incumbent who can raise cash on their own is stronger than one who relies mostly on others doing that work.

In HD148, where there’s both a contested primary and a special election runoff (happening now!), the main thing to note is that these totals are all from October 27 through the end of the year, as all of the candidates save Emily Wolf had eight-day finance reports from their November 2019 races. Penny Shaw has gotten a couple of early endorsements, so the 30-day report in early February will tell a more detailed picture for this race. As for the special election runoff, there’s nothing to suggest anything unusual, Erica Greider’s weekend daydreams aside.

Beyond that, not a whole lot else to discuss. Jim Murphy’s cash on hand total is one reason why I speculated he might consider a run for Mayor in 2023 if the Lege is no longer amenable to him. Sarah Davis would probably have more cash on hand right now if she hadn’t had to fend off primary challengers in the past. As above, I’m pretty sure she’ll have the funds she needs to run that race. The Dems have some longer shots out there, with HD126 being the most competitive of them, so keep an eye on Natali Hurtado. I’ll be back next time with the State House races from elsewhere in the region.

