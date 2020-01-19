January 2020 campaign finance reports: Harris County

As you know, New Year’s Day brings a new round of campaign finance reports, for all levels of government. I’m going to be working my way through these as I can, because there’s lots to be learned about the candidates and the status of the races from these reports, even if all we do is look at the topline numbers. Today we start with Harris County races, as there’s a lot of action and primary intrigue. With the Presidential primary and of course the entire Trump demon circus dominating the news, it can be hard to tell where the buzz is in these races, if any buzz exists. The July 2019 reports, with a much smaller field of candidates, is here.

Kim Ogg, District Attorney

Carvana Cloud, District Attorney

Audia Jones, District Attorney

Curtis Todd Overstreet, District Attorney

Lori DeAngelo, District Attorney

Mary Nan Huffman, District Attorney

Lloyd Oliver, District Attorney

Ed Gonzalez, Sheriff

Jerome Moore, Sheriff

Harry Zamora, Sheriff

Joe Danna, Sheriff

Paul Day, Sheriff

Vince Ryan, County Attorney

Christian Menefee, Harris County Attorney

Ben Rose, Harris County Attorney

John Nation, County Attorney

Ann Harris Bennett, Tax Assessor

Jolanda Jones, Tax Assessor

Jack Terence, Tax Assessor

Chris Daniel (SPAC), Tax Assessor

Rodney Ellis, County Commissioner, Precinct 1

Maria Jackson, County Commissioner, Precinct 1

Diana Alexander, County Commissioner, Precinct 3

Erik Hassan, County Commissioner, Precinct 3

Michael Moore, County Commissioner, Precinct 3

Morris Overstreet, County Commissioner, Precinct 3

Kristi Thibaut, County Commissioner, Precinct 3

Tom Ramsey, County Commissioner, Precinct 3

Susan Sample, County Commissioner, Precinct 3

Brenda Stardig (SPAC), County Commissioner, Precinct 3

Candidate Raised Spent Loan On Hand =================================================== Ogg 106,572 83,276 68,489 385,908 Cloud 33,881 17,382 0 16,889 Jones 49,186 29,177 0 29,973 Overstreet 0 1,250 0 0 DeAngelo 500 2,012 0 500 Hoffman 0 41,089 0 0 Oliver 0 0 0 0 Gonzalez 95,636 47,317 0 317,264 Moore 28,595 15,896 0 12,698 Zamora 4,500 18,177 0 0 Danna 78,820 39,274 7,000 9,857 Day 0 0 0 0 Ryan 33,655 18,779 0 101,039 Menefee 135,579 41,249 0 128,547 Rose 89,476 80,932 20,000 53,341 Nation 0 1,369 0 0 Bennett 20,965 8,734 0 39,845 Jones 16,320 1,250 0 16,320 Terence 1,000 1,400 0 0 Daniel 35 1 0 454 Ellis 122,631 396,998 0 3,881,740 Jackson 110,230 71,241 8,000 19,353 Alexander Hassan 750 4,442 0 0 Moore 209,391 13,248 0 199,052 Overstreet 17,950 2,025 0 15,925 Thibaut 51,180 4,536 0 45,761 Ramsey 154,315 24,281 0 126,619 Sample 26,624 1,828 0 26,620 Stardig 43,700 39,985 0 75,930

I guess I expected more from the District Attorney race. Audia Jones and Carvana Cloud have raised a few bucks, but nothing yet that would lead me to believe they will be able to effectively communicate with a primary electorate that could well be over 500,000 voters. Kim Ogg is completing her first term, but this will be the third time she’s been on the ballot – there was an election for DA in 2014 as well, following the death of Mike Anderson and the appointment of his widow, Devon Anderson, to succeed him. Neither of those primaries had a lot of voters, but a lot of the folks voting this March will have done so in one or both of the past Novembers, and that’s a boost for Ogg. On the Republican side, you can insert a shrug emoji here. I assume whoever wins that nomination will eventually be able to convince people to give them money. If you’re wondering how Mary Nan Hoffman can spend $41K without raising anything, the answer is that she spent that from personal funds.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is the only incumbent here without a serious primary challenger. I’d never advise anyone to coast in an election where they have an opponent, but he doesn’t need to have the pedal to the metal. More than half of the amount Joe Danna raised was in kind, so don’t spend too much time thinking about that.

Both County Attorney challengers have done well, though again the question will be “is it enough?” I actually got a robopoll call the other day for the County Attorney race, but I didn’t stay on the line till the end – they started asking “if you knew this about this candidate” questions, and since they didn’t say up front how long the survey might take, I didn’t want to stick it out. As above, the main challenge for Christian Menefee and Ben Rose is that Vince Ryan has been on the ballot multiple times, going back to 2008. The voters know who he is, or at least more of them know who he is than they do who the other candidates in that race are. That’s the hill they have to climb.

The one challenger to an incumbent who can claim a name ID advantage is Jolanda Jones, who is surely as well known as anyone on this ballot. That has its pros and cons in her case, but at least the voters deciding between her and Ann Harris Bennett won’t be guessing about who their choices are.

I didn’t mention the Republicans running for County Attorney or Tax Assessor for obvious reasons. Chris Daniel could be a low-key favorite to surpass the partisan baseline in his race in November, but after 2016 and 2018, he’ll need a lot more than that.

In the Commissioners Court races, Maria Jackson has raised a decent amount of money, but she’s never going to be on anything close to even footing there. Precinct 1 is one-fourth of the county, but a much bigger share of the Democratic primary electorate. In 2008, there were 143K votes in Precinct 1 out of 411K overall or 35%. In 2012, it was 39K out of 76K, or 51%, and in 2016 it was 89K out of 227K, or 39%. My guess is that in a 500K primary, Precinct 1 will have between 150K and 200K voters. Think of it in those terms when you think about how much money each candidate has to spend so they can communicate with those voters.

In Precinct 3, Michael Moore and Tom Ramsey stand out in each of their races so far. For what it’s worth, the three Dems have raised more (270K to 224K) than the three Republicans so far. I don’t think any of that matters right now. Steve Radack still has his campaign money, and I’d bet he spends quite a bit of it to help the Republican nominee hold this seat.

All right, that’s it for now. I’ll have state offices next, and will do Congress and US Senate later since those totals aren’t reliably available till the first of the next month. Later I’ll go back and fill in the city numbers, and maybe look at HISD and HCC as well. Let me know what you think.

Related Posts: