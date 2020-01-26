January 2020 campaign finance reports: State House part 2

Here’s Part 2 of my look at the finance reports from State House races. Part 1 was here, Harris County offices were here, and statewide races were here. You may also want to refer to this Trib story and this Reform Austin post for more about the finance reports in the top tier House races.

Martin Shupp, HD03

Lorena Perez McGill, HD15

Jeff Antonelli, HD23

Brian Rogers, HD24

Patrick Henry, HD25

Lawrence Allen, HD26

Sarah DeMerchant

Rish Oberoi, HD26

Suleman Lalani, HD26

Ron Reynolds, HD27

Byron Ross, HD27

Eliz Markowitz, HD28

Travis Boldt, HD29

Joey Cardenas, HD85

Candidate Raised Spent Loan On Hand =================================================== Shupp 450 230 0 450 McGill Antonelli 200 750 0 200 Rogers 1,225 750 0 475 Henry 1,750 1,019 0 1,750 Allen 20,712 8,733 0 4,994 DeMerchant 6,543 10,250 0 169 Oberoi 27,750 39,159 20,000 55,222 Lalani 40,996 29,092 90,000 91,210 Reynolds 21,654 27,511 5,100 3,741 Ross Markowitz 244,460 240,034 0 118,308 Boldt 10,445 2,991 0 7,378 Cardenas 250 805 2,000 250

I skipped the Republicans this time, because life is short and I didn’t feel like it. Ron Reynolds did pick up a primary opponent, at the last minute, but now that he’s served his sentence and has no other clouds over his head that I know of, it’s harder to see the motivation to knock him out. The only other primary of interest is in HD26, which will likely go to a runoff. As with the other top-tier races for Dems, there will be plenty of PAC money coming in, but it’s always useful if the candidate can do some of that heavy lifting. No one stands out on that score yet but there’s time.

Of course the marquee event is Eliz Markowitz and the special election runoff in HD28, which continues to draw national interest. If Markowitz falls short it won’t be from lack of effort – there’s been a concerted door-knocking effort going on for weeks, and Beto O’Rourke appears to have taken up residence in HD28 for that effort, if my Twitter feed is any indication. It’s important to remember that this race is just for the remainder of John Zerwas’ term. Markowitz will have to win in November, again against Gary Gates, to be a part of the next Legislature. There will be plenty of Narrative about this election, but in the end November is the real prize. Don’t lose sight of that.

I’ll have SBOE and State Senate next, and will do Congress when those reports are available. As always, let me know what you think.

Related Posts: