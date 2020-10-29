Texas blog roundup for the week of October 26

The Texas Progressive Alliance urges you to vote if you haven’t already as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff tries to make sense of some recent polls that show Joe Biden with a slight lead in Texas.

DosCentavos is worried about COVID-19, so, he posted a good Q&A with COVID hunter, Dr. Varon from UMMC.

Doing his Weird Al Yankovic schtick, SocraticGadfly taps his inner Blue Öyster Cult and offers up the lyrics for “Don’t Fear the Virus.” After all, “Donaldine and Melania ARE together in COVIDity.”

======================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Reform Texas is amused by John Cornyn’s delicate ears.

The Texas Signal notes that we’re still a state that does its damnedest to make it hard to vote.

Paradise in Hell sampled reactions to the last debate.

Jim Henson and Joshua Blank look at how independent voters have shifted away from Republicans in recent Texas elections.

The Texas Living Waters Project tries to imagine what our state would be like without water.

Matt Mohn marvels at the extreme variance in polling preferences of Texas Latinos in this election.

