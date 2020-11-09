If W can accept the outcome…

Seems like a basic exercise in maintaining democracy, but what do I know?
Former President George W. Bush congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday, sending a clear signal to other Republicans, including President Donald Trump, who are questioning the election results.
“Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country,” Bush said in a statement. “The President-elect reiterated that while he ran as a Democrat, he will govern for all Americans. I offered him the same thing I offered Presidents Trump and Obama: my prayers for his success, and my pledge to help in any way I can.”
Bush, a Republican who also served as Texas’ governor, said he had spoken with the Democratic president-elect and had thanked Biden for “the patriotic message he delivered last night” in his acceptance speech. He also said he called Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Bush said that Biden “earned the votes of more than 70 million Americans,” but noted that Trump had the right to “request recounts and pursue legal challenges”
“The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear,” Bush said. “The challenges that face our country will demand the best of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris – and the best of us all. We must come together for the sake of our families and neighbors, and for our nation and its future.”
Like I said, seems like a pretty basic thing to expect from anyone who actually believes in the American system of government. We deserve more from the elected officials in our state.
Bush and gore it was the Democrats complaining about Florida
Obama it was the Republicans complaining about the birth certificate
Trump it was Democrats complaining about private interest and Russia
Now it will be a recount argument again
More of the same, business as usual
Both sides do it. Thanks for that incredibly lazy take. You should write for the NY Times.
When the beneficiary of the Brooks Brothers riot says it’s time to quit, it’s time to quit.
“Like I said, seems like a pretty basic thing to expect from anyone who actually believes in the American system of government.”
That is, of course, after supporting the blocking and denial of the Green party candidates from participating. I would have liked to have voted for the Green party, but I guess that wasn’t a choice for a voter to make.
Looking at the voting numbers, when there were only two choices, Democrat or libertarian, the libertarian got over 30% of the vote. That’s the highest I saw, so only having two choices in an office could have a drastic outcome in the numbers.
Florida in 2000 is just like Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Georgia in 2020, except that the difference between Bush and Gore in Florida was barely over 500 votes (and the candidate who won Florida won the electoral college), and the difference in all four of Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Georgia right now is at least 10,000 votes (and Biden only needed one of them, Trump needs all four). It’s the same!
If marginalized political parties want to change how voting works, they need to get a whole lot better at getting candidates for legislature seats into office. Presidential elections are flashy, but aren’t going to be where that battle’s going to be won. That starts with ensuring that the byzantine rules for getting on the ballot are followed meticulously, and finishes with boots on the ground selling those candidates to voters.