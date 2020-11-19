Texas blog roundup for the week of November 16

The Texas Progressive Alliance has submitted its claim for Dan Patrick’s million dollars as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff has an early look at some election data.

SocraticGadfly talks forthrightly about how COVID made Biden president and probably not much else.

DosCentavos reminds Dems that the election is over and that continued fighting with the “radical left” only damages the 2020 Biden coalition kept together by dollar store scotch tape.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Bill Kelly recalls a time when Republicans respected the will of the voters.

Sri Kulkarni analyzes his defeat in CD22.

Rick Casey finds reason for optimism.

Texas Monthly introduces us to Rice University’s COVID Community Court.

Paradise in Hell interprets the Trump defense fund grift.

Juanita sensed a disturbance in the Force.

