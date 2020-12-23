Texas blog roundup for the week of December 21

The Texas Progressive Alliance wishes all who celebrate a very Merry Christmas as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff analyzed statewide judicial numbers and the trends from the last three Presidential elections in Harris County.

From his arts and philosophy blog, SocraticGadfly offered a hearty Happy 250th Birthday to Beethoven, including YouTube tracks of favorite orchestral, chamber group and soloist performers of some of his music.

===================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Jef Rouner talks to Dr.Peter Hotez about the forthcoming anti-vaxxer backlash.

The Texas Signal commemorates Harris County’s first election under the new Elections Administrator.

Texas Monthly takes a closer look at Austin-based SolarWinds, the company at the heart of the massive Russian cyberattack.

Michael Li explains the SCOTUS dismissal of the challenge to Trump’s order to exclude undocumented immigrants from the 2020 Census.

Therese Odell contemplates the “Trump is literally dragged out of the White House” scenario.

Reform Austin reminds you that the pandemic-inspired grace period for renewing expired drivers licenses is coming to an end.

Related Posts: