Early voting for HD68 special election starts today

Assume this will go to a runoff.
Four Republicans and one Democrat have filed for the special election to replace state Sen.-elect Drew Springer, R-Muenster, in the Texas House.
The filing deadline for the Jan. 23 election was 5 p.m. [last] Monday.
The four GOP candidates for the seat in rural northwest Texas, which is safely Republican, are:
- John Berry, a Jacksboro financial planner
- Jason Brinkley, Cooke County judge
- Craig Carter, a former candidate for overlapping Texas Senate District 30
- David Spiller, a Jacksboro attorney and Jacksboro school board trustee
The sole Democratic candidate is Charles D. Gregory, a retired postal worker from Childress, according to the secretary of state’s office.
See here for the background. I don’t know anything about any of these candidates, so at this time I have no clue who is worth rooting for, or against. There will be two Republicans in the runoff – the district is way too Republican for any other possibility – so it’s a question of which if any are normal Republicans, and which are the “smear themselves in paint, put on fur and a Viking helmet, and storm the Capitol in an attempt to overthrow the government” type of Republican. If you have any comments on these candidates, please let us know.
The irony is these Dominoes started because US Rep John Ratcliffe was named Director of National Intelligence and by next week he is likely not to have that job anymore.