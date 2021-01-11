Early voting for HD68 special election starts today

Assume this will go to a runoff.

Four Republicans and one Democrat have filed for the special election to replace state Sen.-elect Drew Springer, R-Muenster, in the Texas House. The filing deadline for the Jan. 23 election was 5 p.m. [last] Monday. The four GOP candidates for the seat in rural northwest Texas, which is safely Republican, are: John Berry, a Jacksboro financial planner

Jason Brinkley, Cooke County judge

Craig Carter, a former candidate for overlapping Texas Senate District 30

David Spiller, a Jacksboro attorney and Jacksboro school board trustee The sole Democratic candidate is Charles D. Gregory, a retired postal worker from Childress, according to the secretary of state’s office.

See here for the background. I don’t know anything about any of these candidates, so at this time I have no clue who is worth rooting for, or against. There will be two Republicans in the runoff – the district is way too Republican for any other possibility – so it’s a question of which if any are normal Republicans, and which are the “smear themselves in paint, put on fur and a Viking helmet, and storm the Capitol in an attempt to overthrow the government” type of Republican. If you have any comments on these candidates, please let us know.

Related Posts: