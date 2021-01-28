That new Harris County vaccine signup page sure is popular

If you didn’t get through on Day One, keep trying.

More than 49,000 people have managed to get onto Harris County’s new COVID-19 vaccination wait list Tuesday despite technical issues that diminished access for some to the county’s website. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s office said 49,287 people were able to sign up as of 4:30 p.m. Health officials said there has been an “overwhelming amount of people” trying to use the website at ReadyHarris.org. “It’s down. It’s been down. We have had it crash several times,” said Martha Marquez, a spokesperson for Harris County Public Health said earlier Tuesday. “I know that, as we speak, they’re working on it.”

See here for the background. I assume this was mostly a first-day crush, but 49,000 people is roughly one percent of the Harris County population, so there could be quite a few more busy days ahead. I also assume that they’ll be able to scale the site up as needed, which in today’s world should be easy enough to do. In the immediate term, lack of vaccine supply is a looming problem, but that should be addressed in the slightly longer term. Has anyone tried this yet? How’d you do?

