Texas blog roundup for the week of February 1

The Texas Progressive Alliance never short squeezes its weekly blog roundup.

Off the Kuff examines a couple of polls about current political attitudes in Texas.

SocraticGadfly explains why he is totally on board with the pending trade of Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Dos Centavos tells us about his successful Harris County vax portal registration.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Dallas Observer discusses double masking.

Loren Steffy observes that the oil industry didn’t do so well under Donald Trump.

Grits for Breakfast expresses cautious optimism about new Travis County DA Jose Garza.

Equality Texas warns of the forthcoming legislative attack on trans kids.

Reform Austin reports from the first Senate Special Committee on Redistricting meeting.

Jef Rouner calls for a MAGA ban at fan conventions.

Mark Pitcavage explains the history of the word “sheeple”.

