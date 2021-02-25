Texas blog roundup for the week of February 22

The Texas Progressive Alliance hopes that everyone has food, water, and power again as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff worries that Republicans in the Lege are determined to learn all the wrong lessons from the freeze and the blackouts it caused.

SocraticGadfly offers his take on some of the issues in The Great Texas Freezeout of 2021 with a sports metaphor: “Nature Bats Last 1, Texas Exceptionalism 0.”

=====================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Andrew Exum reveals the difference between performative governance and actually governing.

Jef Rouner offers a crash course in ERCOT.

Noah Horwitz gives a proper sendoff to Rush Limbaugh.

Paradise in Hell channels Sen. John Cornyn.

Therese Odell goes deep into the latest controversy surrounding The Bachelor and its longstanding problems with race.

Charlie Sykes isn’t a Texan, but anyone who calls Dan Crenshaw “one of the Trumpiest grifters extant” gets honorary status.

