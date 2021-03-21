Do better, NCAA

C’mon. This is ridiculous.
The teams had barely landed in Texas when complaints of inequity between the women’s and men’s tournaments roared over social media posts noting the women’s weight training facilities in San Antonio were severely lacking compared to what the men have in Indianapolis. The women’s field has 64 teams and the men’s tournament 68.
In a Twitter post, Stanford sports performance coach for women’s basketball Ali Kershner posted a photo of a single stack of weights next to a training table with sanitized yoga mats, comparing it to pictures of massive facilities for the men with stacks of free weights, dumbbells and squat racks.
“These women want and deserve to be given the same opportunities,” Kershner tweeted. “In a year defined by a fight for equality, this is a chance to have a conversation and get better.”
Several of the top women’s basketball players see it as a bigger issue than just a subpar weight room.
“We are all grateful to be here and it took a lot of effort for them to put this all together,” UConn freshman All-American Paige Bueckers said on an AP Twitter chat Thursday night. “It’s more of a principle thing. It’s not just a weight room that’s a problem. It’s the inequality of the weight rooms that’s the problem. There’s another tweet going around with the swag bag. It’s not just the weight room. It’s the inequalities and the better stuff the men get.”
South Carolina star Aliyah Boston agreed with Bueckers about the inequities.
“The men have everything in that weight room and we have yoga mats,” she said. “What are we supposed to do with that. The bags, I’m glad we got a body wash, but they got a whole store.”
It’s the Year of Our Lord 2021. Did no one at the NCAA notice this disparity? Or was it just that no one with the authority to do something about it cared enough? The original post about this was on TikTok, which is how my 14-year-old daughter, who is not nearly as interested in sports as her old man, came to know about it, and buttonhole me about it on Friday night. Just embarrassing. USA Today, Slate, and Daily Kos have more.
Exercise equality, don’t support any professional sports.
SOME THOUGHTS ON APARTHEID AS TO SEX IN SPORTS
Can we please be intellectually honest!? – The current state of affairs, where we have men and women compete separately with other members of their own sex, respectively — rather than having competition among athletes irrespective of their sex — is a recognition of sexual *inequality* as an empirically matter.
If it were otherwise, we would expose females to competition by males (and vice versa) and the outcome would no-doubt offend some if one sex were to beat the other one a regular basis. Which sex will regularly prevail may, of course, vary depending on the genre of the sport, whether existing or yet to be recognized as a sport or invented, and the particular physical abilities and skill set the sport in question puts at a premium.
“GENDER” BALANCED TEAMS ?
That said, in team sports, equality could be achieved by requiring all teams that compete with each other to have a same sex ratio (50-50 parity, presumably, but it could be set differently, in analogy to quotas or proportional representation in other contexts, such as corporate boards or multimember public bodies) within each team. That would even things out, i.e. allocate the dis/advantages attributable to sex in like fashion (i.e., equally in the aggregate) between and among the competing teams.
Where am I going with this? – It’s quite simple: Male-female equality (nowadays misnomered “gender” equality) is an abstract idea. It’s not a description of the state of nature, nor of the actual (factual) distribution of attributes critical to peak performance in competitive sports by sex. And the corollary of this is that there is room for debate as to how that abstract idea is properly applied in the world we live in.
For example, should one sex be subsidized financially in addition to being shielded against competition by members of the other group, which already amounts to a special accommodation for the second sex? — The weaker sex.
EXAMPLE
Suppose the Guinness record for tossing tree trunks is 484 kg for men and 382 kg for women.
Must women’s log tossing facilities therefore sport logs in the 450+kg category to avoid (the appearance) of discrimination on account of sex? What would RBG say? Not to mention do? And how about Jesus?
OPEN FIELD AND SEASON
Think about it: The simplest solution to the pole-tossing conundrum would be to end the apartheid and let all humans compete on the same tree-trunk tossing field.
Why should the equal playing field just be proverbial?
But then again there is much support for separate but equal facilities to pay homage to the idea of equality in appearance, if not in results. In our example: two green fields, properly gender-signified as azure and pink, respectively, both stocked with a full array of logs up to 500 kg.
Let the games begin.
Maybe the women’s teams should think about doing something to push up their viewership. The men’s teams pull a lot more audience, and thus, advertising revenue, and thus, more revenue for their schools than the women’s teams.
So it isn’t really fair that low producing folks get the same weight rooms or “swag bags,” as the guys who actually produce the deliverables.
Kuff, you only need to explain to your daughter that the women’s teams don’t produce the revenue the men’s teams do, and that’s the explanation for the difference.
Produce like a man, get a man’s weight room. This isn’t hard.
RAMPANT LACK OF SELF-AWARENESS
Bill: For you, it all boils down to money. I, accordingly, hereby condemn you!
Can you, for once, recognize that there is also a contest of competing principles/ideas, and that the associated verbal sparring and jousting (or shall we say, textual, in online context) is not just idle chatter? Can you acknowledge that fellow denizens of the realm care about something larger than self-interest in pecuniary terms, including abstract ideas, and yes, ideals?
That obsession of yours with money (and property) is what defines Marxists. You have more with them in common with them than your willing to admit.
I see a sore lack of introspectivity.
Wolf,
Your ‘accuse the enemy of what you yourself are doing’ strategy is failing, at least when we look objectively AT the accusation.
You and your ilk are about 30 minutes from storming the factories and seizing the means of production. THAT is Marxism. Balkanizing the US, fomenting racial division? Marxist strategies. Demoralization of the public by promoting and promulgating sheer nonsense, like the current worship of trannys and gays? Marxist strategy.
Obsession with money? Really? Pointing out that the male athletes bring more money to their respective schools than the women is factual. It just is. The Sun is hot. Men are stronger than women. These are just objective facts. That’s not obsessive.
I get that you want the CEO to be paid the same as the janitor in your utopia, but when you leave fantasy land, out in the real world, people who produce more get paid more. Since we have artificially constrained universities from paying athletes (other than full ride scholarships), the only way you can do more for those who produce more is…..give them better weight rooms and better swag bags.
The least the women’s teams could do is not bitch about that. They’re already getting better than they deserve with their full ride scholarships. Those are money LOSERS for the schools. The men’s teams SUBSIDIZE the women’s teams.
Facts matter.
Wolf, the ‘obsession’ with private property is what defines free people.
“The poorest man may in his cottage bid defiance to all the forces of the Crown. It may be frail — its roof may shake — the wind may blow through it — the storm may enter — the rain may enter — but the King of England cannot enter — all his force dares not cross the threshold of the ruined tenement! ”
~William Pitt
You admittedly support the supremacy of the state over individual property rights. Property rights are the the primary building blocks of freedom…that’s totally anathema to Marxism. But you knew that already.
Bill, the NCAA makes billions, they can afford to give the women equal facilities. The NCAA is a not for profit organization, so it can’t be all about money.
Bill: Broadside acknowledged, all hands on deck still fully digital and ready to give you the middle one.
Let me just pick out one glaring misfire:
BALKANIZATION VS. MY BODY IS MY PROPERTY (“MEANS OF PRODUCTION”)
That’s an interesting charge target on the Left: Balkanizing Behavior.
Like the Catholic Church and other religions, Marxism/Socialism — which arguably has certain religion-like features — was universalistic, not particularistic and tribal.
Remember the call to arms, or at least industrial action: “Workers of the *World* unite.” You didn’t have to belong to a particular tribe to claim membership status in the proletariat — defined in relation to the means of production. All the workers had control of was their own hands, back, and rest of the body (labor as a factor of production). Hence the need to join forces (arms, literally) and proceed collectively to improve their status vis-a-vis the robber barons (bourgeoisie).
The *peasant* varietal of Socialism became – much later — associated with Mao, and remember who his enemies were: The Nationalists, who retreated to the island of Formosa (now Taiwan). To this day, the PRC seeks to force cultural and linguistic assimilation upon its recalcitrant ethnic minorities. So much for sowing division. They go to the other extreme, in a bad way.
But back to the Balkans.
This is an area of Europe with multiple ethnic/national groups with long-standing historical animosities. Several of them actually managed to coexist peacefully in Yugoslavia, nor did Tito make war with his neighbors (though he had a falling out with Stalin, and never joint the Warsaw Pact).
FALL OF COMMUNISM —> DISINTEGRATION AND ETHNIC WARFARE
It was after Tito’s death that all hell broke loose, with the result that the erstwhile Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia went extinct (there goes the Yuro, for a mental crutch) and splintered into several separate states, including Slovenia (whence came Melania).
That’s not to defend Titoism (or any other variety of communism-cum-personality- cult), it’s just stating a historical fact.
Excessive ethno-nationalism or tribalism (which is what Balkanization refers to) was *not* a feature of socialism or communism qua ism in the sense of political theory and was — much rather — antithetical to it. And the same can be said about the states formally based on some version of Marxism-Leninism as a basis for the political and economic order. They *suppressed* ethnic divisions rather than fomenting them. Again, to be sure, that’s not defending their decrepit system of rule. It’s just giving deference to the historical record.
BALKANIZATION FOR DUMBOS
Excessive ethno-nationalism was (and Manny might argue, remains) much rather, associated with FASCISM, not SOCIALISM.
It resulted in the disintegration of existing states (or empires, such as the Austro-Hungarian empire which included a good part of the Balkans), and is characterized by a push for ethnic purity/homogeneity in successor states, often accomplished by forced expulsions, war, and genocide.
If you will recall, WWI was even triggered by a nationalist: By a 19-year-old Bosnian Serb by the name Gavrilo Princip who assassinated the presumptive successor to the Austro-Hungarian throne and his wife in Sarajevo in 1914.
As to the US, any analogy with the Balkans situation makes little sense. Going back to the Civil War, the slave holders in the south were Anglos too (Texas Germans not so much). The stance on the institution of slavery divided North and South. And as for today, descendants of slaves share the same language and culture. Return to Africa is a quaint an idea as secession and formation of a alternative black American state on territory claimed as the homeland.
Bottom line, Bill: It’s preposterous if not scurrilous to equate contemporary Leftism with Balkanization. Not to mention lumping conflicts over gender and sexual orientation into that generalized construct.
That’s not to deny that the term is widely misused. By people who have no clue of geography or world history, or just don’t care because the term may be useful as a “word bomb”.
—–
Wiki has this to say (and it’s debatable)
Balkanization is a sometimes deprecated geopolitical term for a disorderly or unpredictable fragmentation, or sub-fragmentation, of a larger region or state into smaller regions or states, which may be hostile or uncooperative with one another.
OOPS … there goes the Yugo.
(not Yuro, not to mention the mighty but not all-mighty Euro)