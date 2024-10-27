Weekend link dump for October 27

Have you voted yet?

Netflix is going all in on Stranger Things Season Five.

“As the need has grown, so has Elevated Access. The organization has continued to enlist volunteer pilots and offer free flights to patients who need reproductive health care, such as abortions and gender-affirming care, but who don’t have access to it where they live, whether due to bans or lack of resources. Elevated Access completed 400 flights in its first 18 months, according to Bonanza. In the past 12 months, it’s completed 1,200.”

I just watched the trailer for the new “Wallace and Gromit” movie. I am ridiculously excited about this.

“Donald Trump is full of stories about his negotiating prowess. Most of them are fiction, and even the ones based on a grain of truth are twisted and exaggerated to fit his standard heroic narrative:”

Attention, Dominion Voting Systems: Call your lawyers ASAP.

I feel like at some point there needs to be real consequences for this kind of bullshit, consequences that are felt directly by the offender. I have no idea what that might look like, and it may very well be the case that no such thing exists in a form that is congruent with our representative democracy. I do hope someone smarter than me is thinking about it, because this shit has to be stopped.

“But to Retzlaff, playing on Saturday was a chance to represent his faith on a stage that is not exactly teeming with people like him. Utah has one of the smallest Jewish populations in America, and at BYU, there are only two other Jewish students. That puts Retzlaff in a strange position: He represents one of the university’s smallest minorities and is also one of its most famous students.”

“The men once known as the Central Park Five—five men who were wrongfully convicted of rape and assault over 30 years ago—filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump on Monday in federal court, alleging the former president acted with “reckless disregard” for the truth when he attacked them during the presidential debate in September.” They have a good case.

RIP, John Kinsel Sr., World War II veteran, Navajo Code Talker. Only two original Code Talkers are still with us now.

“The WNBA players’ union has opted out of its collective bargaining agreement, a historic move aimed at securing higher salaries for players amid a record-breaking year for women’s basketball.”

RIP, Bob Yerkes, longtime Hollywood stuntman who got his start in the circus as a trapeze artist and tightrope walker.

“I just admit that I feel very uninformed to not know that there is a National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.” Same.

Let them fight.

“I’m a few sizes below the average size of a woman in the UK, and I’m seen as a ‘plus-size heroine.’ Making it about how I look is reductive and boring.”

“A federal judge ordered Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday to hand over a long list of lucrative assets to two Georgia election workers who won a defamation verdict stemming from the former New York City mayor’s 2020 election lies.”

RIP, Fernando Valenzuela, iconic pitcher for the LA Dodgers, later one of their Spanish-language broadcasters. That he died on the eve of a Dodgers-Yankees World Series, after the legend of Fernandomania was forged in the last such Series in 1981, is just incredibly poignant.

“A survey by the Lupus Research Alliance found that a third of lupus patients reported difficulties filling HCQ prescriptions between March and May 2020. That can mean severe complications, including hospitalization—a frequent area of Covid transmission. Trump’s claims about hydroxychloroquine weren’t just another case of buffoonery, Mahler says, but a source of real harm in people’s lives.”

“A list of all the ways DeSantis has tried to meddle in Florida’s abortion ballot measure”.

RIP, Lyda Obst, author, columnist, editor, film producer, longtime advocate for women in Hollywood.

Wishing Matthew Sweet all the best.

RIP, Elizabeth Francis, Houston resident who at the age of 115 had been the oldest living person in the US. She had a sister who lived to be 106; they were in the record books as the oldest living siblings at the time. Her mother died in 1920, which is to say 104 years ago. That’s how long Elizabeth Francis lived.

“An industry group representing cable and internet providers sued along with two others on Wednesday to block a U.S. Federal Trade Commission rule that requires companies to offer simple cancellation mechanisms for subscriptions.”

RIP, Ron Ely, actor who played Tarzan in the 1960s TV series of the same name, and later hosted game shows and the Miss America pageant. Mark Evanier remembered him fondly.

RIP, Amir Abdur-Rahim, men’s basketball coach at the University of South Florida.

RIP, Phil Lesh, bassist and founding member of the Grateful Dead.

