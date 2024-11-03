Weekend link dump for November 3

Have you voted yet?

I didn’t think we needed a “Brady Bunch” reunion series, and after reading this I’m glad we didn’t get it.

Drinking coffee may or may not be good or bad for you. Hope that helps.

The lesson I take from this is that you should never click on a Facebook ad. I admit that might be a tad bit overzealous, but only a tiny bit.

How SiriusXM is planning for the retirement of Howard Stern.

“Abortion Is on the Ballot in These 10 States”.

“But here’s the big problem that no one talks about very much: Simple and defensible decisions by pollsters can drastically change the reported margin between Harris and Trump. I’ll show that the margin can change by as much as eight points.”

“If we don’t get this election right, your wife, your daughter, your mother, we as women, will become collateral damage to your rage.”

RIP, Jeri Taylor, Emmy-nominated scribe, producer, director and showrunner behind Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Voyager.

“See, he wants to show that he’s like Gideon — a defiant hero smashing false idols. But since there weren’t any such false idols lying around — or, rather, none of the sort that he would recognize as such — he had to bring his own. He had to make his own. Jonathan Cahn literally built an altar to the Goddess Ishtar. He made unto himself a graven image.”

“At the very least, we can all agree that if Tony Hinchcliffe did unwittingly tip the election for Kamala, it would be, by far, the funniest thing he’s ever done.”

“More than 200,000 people had canceled their digital subscriptions [to the Washington Post] by midday Monday, according to two people at the paper with knowledge of internal matters.”

“You think it’s nothing to do with you, but people look at you — how you look, how your last name is. They are not going to ask you are you a U.S. citizen or not.”

“Are we finally ready to face the sexual abuse of men and boys?”

RIP, Teri Garr, Oscar-nominated actor and national treasure, known for many great roles in Young Frankenstein, Tootsie, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Mr. Mom, and Friends. I rarely include videos in these roundups, but:

“Barbara Pierce Bush, the daughter of former President George W. Bush and granddaughter of former President George H.W. Bush, spent part of her weekend in Pennsylvania campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris with just days to go before the 2024 presidential election.”

“After two hours of driving around, I’d used the Turning Point app to identify two dead people, one missing college student, an elderly woman with a protectively hostile son, a closet Democrat, and one Trump supporter who needed no persuasion.”

“It is not sufficient for your campaign to apologize. It is important that you, personally, apologize for these comments.”

RIP, Leon Cooper, Nobel prizewinning physicist who did groundbreaking work on superconductivity and in understanding how memory and the brain work.

RIP, George Chandler, D-Day veteran who served aboard a British motor torpedo boat during the invasion of Normandy.

“Remember, what happens in the booth, stays in the booth. Vote Harris-Walz.”

“Sure, The Borg have been a bit of a problem. Their tendency toward mass assimilation and the stripping of individuality and personal freedom doesn’t exactly jibe with our idea of what makes a great leader. But let’s be honest. Kathryn Janeway hasn’t been perfect.”

“Her life was at risk. Alabama didn’t care.”

“Donald Trump Talked About Fixing McDonald’s Ice Cream Machines. Lina Khan Actually Did.”

