Weekend link dump for November 17

“To obey a tyrant before you are compelled to do so teaches them what they will be able to get you to do, easily, without even needing to expend the resources and energy it takes to carry out that part of their agenda.”

“Max will kick off its password-sharing crackdown over the next few months with “very soft messaging” surrounding the change.”

“It spreads like a skin cream and grips like sandpaper.”

“Louisiana students Ne’Kiya Jackson and Calcea Johnson wowed their teachers in 2022 when they discovered a new way to prove the 2000-year-old Pythagorean theorem in response to a bonus question in a high school math contest. But that was only the beginning.”

I personally have no desire to go to space. Not as a pioneer, that’s for damn sure. But I can think of a lot of people who I’d be happy to see go off into space themselves.

RIP, Tony Todd, actor best known for the “Candyman” movies, and if you’re a Star Trek fan for playing Lt. Worf’s brother Kurn.

If you’re looking for some to do lists, to get ready for the atrocities to come, see here and here. Get ready.

Please meet our new friend Chonkus, which is doing its best to help us fight climate change.

RIP, John Robinson, College Hall of Fame football coach for USC and also the Los Angeles Rams.

RIP, Gerry Faust, legendary high school football coach from Ohio who later coached at Notre Dame and the University of Akron.

“Did The Terminator Rip Off an Obscure 1960s TV Show?” (Spoiler alert: A little, kinda, enough to get a settlement but not so much that it needs to be obsessed over.)

“Now that the 2024 election is over and Trump will be returning to the White House, it is even more important that President Biden do as I urged him to do last July and use his clemency power to empty the federal death row. He should make sure that none of the men now there will ever be put to death.”

Nothing sums up the Trump 2.0 experience quite like nominating bad lawyer and worse human Matt Gaetz for Attorney General.

Poor, poor Rudy.

“Conspiracy mega-site Infowars, whose founder and main host Alex Jones has become the face of monetized suspicion in America, has been acquired at a bankruptcy auction by the satirical news company The Onion. They plan to relaunch Infowars as a parody of itself, with backing from Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit that advocates for gun law reform.” I’ve often said that I don’t know how The Onion stays ahead of the satire curve. This is truly next level on their part, indeed the funniest thing they could have done.

RIP, George Miller “Huckleberry” Fox, former child actor best known for his role in Terms of Endearment.

“The sex scandals of the incoming Trump Cabinet”.

RIP, Thomas Kurtz, mathematician, computer scientist, and co-inventor of the BASIC programming language.

