Texas blog roundup for the week of November 18

The Texas Progressive Alliance is getting back up off the mat to fight another day as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff showed that in Harris County, Republicans did slightly better than 2020 in terms of votes collected. It was a downswing among Dems that made them competitive.

SocraticGadfly takes a look at some recent climate science news of concern, especially in light of the upcoming COP29.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project asked how Texas Democratic legislators could make best use of their time in the upcoming legislative session.

==========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Frank Strong recapped the school board elections of note.

Texas 2036 points to higher education opportunities in prison as a way to break the recidivism cycle.

The Fort Worth Report finds that turning out office building lights at night reduces the number of fatal collisions suffered by migratory birds.

Adventus seeks comfort from Niebuhr.

Your Local Epidemiologist is coping with the news of “RFK Jr, Surgeon General”.

The Current reports that Texas enacted the nation’s third-highest number of book bans in the last academic year.

The Bloggess assures us that she and her progressive bookshop aren’t going anywhere.

