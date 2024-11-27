Texas blog roundup for the week of November 25

The Texas Progressive Alliance wishes everyone a safe and happy Thanksgiving as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff analyzes the question of undervoting in judicial races to see if it tells us anything about what happened in this election.

SocraticGadfly offered up some snark on the JFK assassination anniversary.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project posted about the essential role of volunteer efforts in the narrow margins a number of Harris County Democrats won by in the recent election. Active rank & file Democrats have a lot of insight on how to win in Harris County & should be valued as an important resource.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Lone Star Left urges the passage of a bill to require air conditioning in Texas’ prisons.

Steve Vladeck describes getting ambushed at a legal forum.

Law Dork calls on President Biden to commute all of the remaining federal death sentences.

Mean Green Cougar Red mourns the closing of a longtime Houston restaurant, which fell victim to the I-45 expansion.

Reform Austin looks at the connection between vouchers and educational re-segregation.

The Eyewall declares an end to the 2024 hurricane season and turns its attention to those big storms in the Pacific.

