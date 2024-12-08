Weekend link dump for December 8

“It’s not like we were designing it to reflect reality, but we happen to be making a show about violent authoritarians who present as celebrities. Then suddenly, the world changed to reflect the show, not just in the States – all over the world. Suddenly we found ourselves making one of the most current shows on television.”

“The Dogs of Chernobyl Are Experiencing Rapid Evolution“.

How to talk to kids in a way that actually engages them.

What not to eat at a buffet.

RIP, Marshall Brickman, Oscar-winning screenwriter who co-wrote a lot of Woody Allen’s movies.

RIP, Rico Carty, longtime outfielder and 1970 batting champion for the Atlanta Braves.

“What happened to Marc Andreessen?”

“Although poverty and ruralness have been with us forever, food deserts arrived only around the late 1980s. Prior to that, small towns and poor neighborhoods could generally count on having a grocery store, perhaps even several. (The term food desert was coined in 1995 by a task force studying what was then a relatively new phenomenon.)”

““I swear to God he said, ‘Hi Laraine.’ Not ‘Hi,’ but ‘Hi, Laraine.’ And I was like Lou Costello seeing Frankenstein. Here he was, with Yoko Ono, walking through 30 Rock. I have no idea why they were there. They just walked past me, and John said hello to me. That gave me some idea of the reach of the show.””

“C.S. Lewis and the Sex/Gender Distinction”.

“The world’s biggest climate case begins at The Hague in the Netherlands today. Oral arguments will be heard by the International Court of Justice, or ICJ, which will consider what obligations United Nations member states have under international law to protect the planet from greenhouse gas emissions for future generations.”

“Ilona Maher, the world’s most-followed rugby player on social media, has joined Premiership Women’s Rugby club Bristol Bears on a three-month contract.”

“It’s hard to transform baseball into the black-and-white, extensively defined scenarios where return and variance are easy to measure. My point is merely this: Teams and players are applying this lesson every day. If you’re looking for a broad story of baseball in the 21st century, it’s a relentless pursuit of increased expected returns.”

“Corporate social media is designed to keep you on corporate social media. Their algorithms are not your friend. One good way to liberate yourself from their force-feeding is to get an RSS reader. This is an ancient tool of the free internet — a way of subscribing to the stuff you want to read rather than relying on the agenda set by corporate algorithms.” I use Feedly for this and love it. It’s $45 a year for their Feedly Pro, which I’m happy to pay so they keep it updated and working and don’t go Google Reader on me.

“I have no reason to think Elon won’t jump like a circus monkey when Xi Jinping calls in the hour of need.”

“The First Corruption Scandal of Trump’s Second Term Is Already Here”. It involves the crypto bro who bought that multi-million dollar banana art piece a couple of weeks ago. More here about that.

“It doesn’t actually matter anymore if you are a party girl or a non–party girl, if you want to be a mother or not—in Trump’s second presidency, all women are disposable.”

“Trump propagandist finally admits election conspiracy movie is a fraud”.

“Why Phishers Love New TLDs Like .shop, .top and .xyz”.

“Beyond navigating the immediate tariff issue, standing up to Trump and containing his most destructive impulses would serve Canada’s long-term interests, not to mention those of America and the rest of the world. Trudeau is already in a huge political hole at home. Why not forcefully defend Canada from Trump’s bullying to resurrect his own reputation? Bowing to Trump is only giving his opponents more fodder.”

“A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., ruled on Friday that an upcoming ban on TikTok can proceed unless parent company ByteDance divests from Chinese government ownership.”

