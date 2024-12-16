The leopards are going to be very busy

This is a story about how the Trump administration is targeting Medicaid for cuts, mostly to finance its future tax giveaways to the wealthy, and how states like Texas could come in behind that and make even further cuts to Medicaid in their own budgets as a result. At the very end, we get the following, which is the essence of the 2024 election in a nutshell.

William T. Smith, a 65-year-old retired construction worker who lives along the U.S.-Mexico border in Brownsville, said that he voted for Trump partly because he agrees that “there’s too much fat” and supports cutting some federal programs. Smith has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which affects his lungs and makes it difficult to breathe. He said he also has bipolar disorder, sleep apnea and chronic pain after decades of performing manual labor. Smith said Medicaid, which he has been trying to get since the summer, should not be where the federal government looks to reduce expenses. Instead, he said, the federal government should take savings from cutting other programs and put the money toward more people’s care. “I don’t think they’re going to yank health care away from people,” he said. “If they do, I’d be really angry.”

I had to do some deep breathing exercises after reading this to avoid cranial combustion. The sad truth is, we are going to need to get some of the people who are now trying to reconcile the Trump they thought they were voting for with the Trump they’re gonna get on our side, whether they were ever there before or not. Among other things – and this hurts to say, believe me – it means we’re going to have to resist dunking on them. Well, mostly, anyway. Because this, I can’t resist.

“Stepped out of line.”

Never forget: @GregAbbott_TX thinks the Texas Legislature works for him, not for you #TxLege — Adrian Bott (@Cavalorn) 3:18 AM – 16 October 2015

We’ll be using this a lot, won’t we?

Related Posts: