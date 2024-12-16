The leopards are going to be very busy

This is a story about how the Trump administration is targeting Medicaid for cuts, mostly to finance its future tax giveaways to the wealthy, and how states like Texas could come in behind that and make even further cuts to Medicaid in their own budgets as a result. At the very end, we get the following, which is the essence of the 2024 election in a nutshell.
William T. Smith, a 65-year-old retired construction worker who lives along the U.S.-Mexico border in Brownsville, said that he voted for Trump partly because he agrees that “there’s too much fat” and supports cutting some federal programs.
Smith has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which affects his lungs and makes it difficult to breathe. He said he also has bipolar disorder, sleep apnea and chronic pain after decades of performing manual labor.
Smith said Medicaid, which he has been trying to get since the summer, should not be where the federal government looks to reduce expenses. Instead, he said, the federal government should take savings from cutting other programs and put the money toward more people’s care.
“I don’t think they’re going to yank health care away from people,” he said. “If they do, I’d be really angry.”
I had to do some deep breathing exercises after reading this to avoid cranial combustion. The sad truth is, we are going to need to get some of the people who are now trying to reconcile the Trump they thought they were voting for with the Trump they’re gonna get on our side, whether they were ever there before or not. Among other things – and this hurts to say, believe me – it means we’re going to have to resist dunking on them. Well, mostly, anyway. Because this, I can’t resist.
“Stepped out of line.”
Never forget: @GregAbbott_TX thinks the Texas Legislature works for him, not for you #TxLege
— Adrian Bott (@Cavalorn) 3:18 AM – 16 October 2015
We’ll be using this a lot, won’t we?
Consider the media response to the CEO shooting in NYC. Many outlets are desperately trying any angle to cover other than the ginormous elephant in the room- which is all the health insurance horror stories and people’s white hot rage over them. Most of the politicians are doing the same. They’re counting on the notorious American short attention span to help this blow over, and continue with business as usual. My point is that we’re going to need an intense and sustained anger beyond what anyone has probably seen in our lifetimes to get any action that benefits us little people.
Of course overreach like threatening a mother of 3 with 15 years in prison for losing her temper on the phone over a denied claim is just the thing to stoke the rage fires. I’m not saying that the police shouldn’t have investigated, but rather once it was obvious that she wasn’t a real threat, they should have just given her a warning. Now social media is being flooded with a second round of horror stories about people reporting far more direct and credible threats to the police and the police saying sorry can’t arrest anyone.
How is the “not” dunking on libtarts working for the Republicans?
I never cared for the Obamas nor adhered to their taking the low road; we take the high road.
Kuff, I know that you have had no problem dumping on some people that you did not care for.
Dump away, Kuff. Everyone wants less goverment involvment or services…right up until the point where it affects their quality of life, then it’s a ‘How dare you !’ We all want to shop at Saks 5th Avenue and pay Dollar Store prices.
“Michael Morgan, a 75-year-old retired nurse who lives in Fort Worth, is among those who worry that if Trump caps or cuts the amount of money the federal government spends on Medicaid, the state could make it even harder to get coverage for his daughter Hannah. She has Down syndrome and schizencephaly, a brain malformation, and she is deaf and partially blind, she doesn’t speak, and she needs assistance to walk and eat.”
According to Trump, someone like her is too expensive to help, and she should just die. I wonder how this guy voted.
Manny, yes, and I’ m sure I will continue. But maybe I and others should be a little more strategic about it. There’s no reason not to dunk on the true MAGA-heads. But as I said, some of the Trump voters who are now complaining about the things he’s doing are people we would like to persuade to vote for us next time around. Maybe dunking on them isn’t the best approach to that. That’s all I’m saying.
It is not politically useful to tell Trump voters they are stupid. It is, however, politically important to bear in mind that many of them are stupid, or at least fearfully ignorant.
Kuffner, curiosity, who are presuable? People can’t complain about what he is doing as he hasn’t done anything yet.
I have always stated that Trump was the Democrat’s best recruiter; let us hope he remains the same.
I am glad that Biden finally stated that it was stupid not to sign the two checks that went out on his watch.
Democrats always find a way to give the MAGA people good punch lines.
Fox has already started by labeling Democrats who will fight the deportation of persons here illegally as fighting to keep illegal criminals here.
I’m waiting to see how Whitmire handles that problem. They’ll be rounding up people here in Houston and Harris County.