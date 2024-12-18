Somehow, the Boca Chica land swap is off

I only found out about this now because this story, dated November 14, was either never on the Houston Chronicle homepage or was missed by me when it was, until it was on Page One of the December 16 print edition.

SpaceX has backed out of a controversial land swap that would have given the commercial space company 43 acres of state parkland near its launch facilities in South Texas.

The company told the state in a September letter that it was “no longer interested in pursuing the specific arrangement.”

It did not offer an explanation but said the company first notified the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department of its decision in July.

“SpaceX appreciates the ongoing cooperation of the State of Texas and Texas Parks and Wildlife as SpaceX’s operations in South Texas continue to expand,” the Sept. 26 letter said.

The deal, which was approved by the parks department in early March, would have given SpaceX room to expand into Boca Chica State Park, which surrounds the facility where it’s building and launching the world’s most powerful rocket. In exchange, SpaceX agreed to buy 477 acres near the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge and give the land to the state to create a new state park.

Cameron County Appraisal District records show SpaceX did buy the 477 acres.

In a statement, the parks department said it will “continue to identify and develop new state parks across Texas for wildlife conservation and public recreation.” SpaceX did not respond to requests for comment.

[…]

The commission unanimously approved the deal. The decision drew a lawsuit filed by a coalition of Texas indigenous and environmental groups who alleged the state violated its obligations to minimize harm and consider alternatives to giving away state parkland.

In a filing Thursday in Travis County District Court, the parks department and parks commission asked that the case be dismissed.

“There is no longer a live controversy due to SpaceX’s withdrawal from the proposed land exchange authorized by the Commission resolution appealed in this case,” it said.