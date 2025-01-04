Teare recuses his office from the Hidalgo aides’ cases

As he said he would.

Recently-elected Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare filed a motion on Thursday to recuse the Harris County Attorney’s Office from three cases related to the prosecution of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s former staffers.

In April 2024, former Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg brought in the Texas Office of the Attorney General to assist in the state’s prosecution of three former aides’ cases. However, Ogg did not formally recuse the district attorney’s office from them at that time.

Thursday’s motion, which Teare’s office announced in a press release, formally requests such recusal and the appointment of the Attorney General as attorney pro tem.

“For years, the worst kind of politics has marred the investigation and orderly administration of justice of these cases,” Teare said in the release. “Despite never having been involved in the prosecution or defense of any of these staffers, our community deserves a DA who not only removes politics from the prosecution of any criminal case, but who will also bend over backwards to avoid even the appearance of any conflict of interest. My hope is that moving forward, these cases will be adjudicated quickly, fairly, and with integrity.”