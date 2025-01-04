Bird flu update

Just something to keep an eye on.

Federal health officials say that not only has a Louisiana resident contracted the first severe case of bird flu in the U.S., but that the virus likely mutated in the patient. The findings raise concern regarding the adaptability of the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday announced that it had sequenced the bird flu, or avian influenza, viruses collected from a Louisiana patient who “was severely ill from an A(H5N1) virus infection.” The person has not been identified, but according to reports, they are older than 65 and have underlying medical conditions.

The New York Times reported the individual, who was hospitalized with respiratory symptoms, is from southwestern Louisiana. They came in contact with sick and dead birds; the CDC found that the viruses collected were closely related to those found in wild birds and poultry in Louisiana late in 2024. The CDC confirmed the case on Dec. 13.

The CDC said that to its knowledge, the individual has not passed the virus on to anyone else. The Louisiana Department of Public Health is working with the CDC to continue virologic analysis. As of mid-December, 61 human cases of bird flu have been reported in the U.S. Bird flu has also been detected in chickens in Mississippi.

“Is this an indication that we may be closer to seeing a readily transmitted virus between people? No,” University of Minnesota infectuous disease researcher Michael Osterholm told the Associated Press. “Right now, this is a key that sits in the lock, but it doesn’t open the door.”

According to the CDC, bird flu remains a low risk to the general public.