El Paso doctor responds to Paxton’s gender affirming care lawsuit

Dr. Hector Granados felt puzzled when he first heard of the allegations. The El Paso pediatrician had just finished his hospital rounds early in the morning last fall when he received a call from a friend. The friend saw in the news that Texas was suing Granados.

The office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a petition Oct. 29 claiming Granados had prescribed puberty blockers and hormones to minors for gender transition – health care the state made illegal beginning Sept. 1, 2023. The court filing accuses Granados of providing gender-affirming care under the false pretense of treating precocious puberty.

Paxton filed the lawsuit in Kaufman County near Dallas, about 650 miles east of El Paso, where one of the 21 patients in the court filing is said to reside. Granados is one of three doctors Paxton sued last year for allegedly providing gender-affirming care to minors.

Granados denied the allegations.

“I was always respectful of the law and I will continue to be because we follow what it specifically mandates,” Granados said. “You’re not able to provide transgender care to minors. We stopped.”

The AG’s office didn’t respond to El Paso Matters’ requests for comment, but called Granados a “radical gender activist” in the lawsuit.

Granados told El Paso Matters he stopped providing gender-affirming care after Texas Senate Bill 14 passed in May 2023 because he didn’t want to risk getting his medical license revoked. He began informing parents and discharging his transgender patients prior to the law going into effect. Since then, he’s continued to see youths for other concerns.

In a response filed Nov. 25, Bracken filed a motion to move the case from Kaufman to El Paso, and a motion to dismiss the case.

All of the prescriptions cited in the lawsuit were filled in El Paso, according to the state’s court filing. Granados resides and works in El Paso, splitting his time between his three clinics, as well as El Paso Children’s Hospital and the Hospitals of Providence.

Scheduling out-of-town court appearances would be difficult when Granados is on call three weeks every month for neonatal, emergency and pediatric intensive care, Bracken said. Granados would have to make multiple two-day trips to Kaufman to appear in court, taking time away from the patients who depend on him, he said.